As a college student, it’s easy to get caught up in the glorified image of studying abroad when first deciding if it’s something you want to experience. The prospect of four months exploring a different country, meeting plenty of new people and immersing yourself in a different culture leaves one asking, “Where do I sign up?”
As amazing as all that sounds, I’m here to caution students about the stressful process leading up to departure. I’ve traveled before with my family and boyfriend but planning a study abroad trip by myself was a whole new department for me.
First things first, I highly recommend starting this process a year in advance to build up your personal savings, as well as to cover all the extra expenses along the way. The application fee for Millersville University alone is $550, plus airfare and long-stay visa expenses — it all adds up. Luckily I’ll be staying with a host family during my trip, saving me a good chunk of expenses, since they will provide me with meals throughout the week. I will say, though, that buying my first ever round-trip plane ticket to Paris, France, felt like a true accomplishment.
There’s also plenty of paperwork to fill out to keep you busy up until your departure, so it’s extremely important to read everything thoroughly to avoid confusion and keep from forgetting an important document at your visa appointment. Of course I’m mentioning this because I didn’t read the back of one of the required documents and ended up calling my parents to quickly email me some last-minute bank statements and ID. The closest consulate to obtain a long-stay visa for France was in Washington, D.C.; needless to say, I was not making the two and a half hour drive back there for a quick fix.
Not everything is completely spelled out so don’t hesitate to ask your study-abroad advisers for help, even with the smallest question such as, “How do I pack for three seasons in one suitcase?” I found myself mostly on my own during this whole process, which I didn’t expect going in. I found out the hard way how unreliable — in my experience at least — my school’s international office was.
Most importantly, make sure to have some sort of financial plan since there are several unexpected fees that will come up throughout this whole venture. I didn’t realize this as much when I first started applying, but the visa fees alone were well over $300. Between filling out multiple visa applications and booking the appointment to turn in all the required documents, it can seem like an endless process.
The biggest mistake I made prior to my visa appointment was not reading the details about the exact style of passport photo called for, which led me to paying an extra $50 to get my photos retaken at the consulate. Of course I found out after all this that my school offers the correct style of photos for only $5.
As I write, I have almost a week before I’m off to study abroad in Paris, where I will be studying French at the Catholic University of Paris and staying with a retired French resident for four months. While there was a lot involved to get to this point, I am ecstatic to be taking this huge independent leap for myself and explore what this educational opportunity has to offer. But if I’m being blunt, I would suggest a backpacking trip with a group of friends for a month or so instead of studying abroad.
Carly O’Neill, of Downingtown, is associate features editor at The Snapper, Millersville University’s student newspaper.