We are always to wear clothing with two pockets. In one pocket, there is to be a piece of paper that says, “I am but dust and ashes.” In the other pocket, the phrase, “For my sake was the world created.” We are to reach into the appropriate pocket depending on our needs at a given moment.
This was a teaching of Rabbi Simcha Bunim (Poland, 1767-1827). It still rings true in many ways today. At this season, leading into our New Year and during the Yamim Noraim, the Days of Awe, that follow, Jews around the world are guided to humble ourselves, to reach into the “dust and ashes” pocket more regularly as we contemplate our deeds over the past year, atone for wrongdoing and plan to do better in the year to come.
This thinking is so pervasive that when we begin services on the eve of Rosh Hashana next Sunday night (Sept. 29), service leaders all over the world will declare their own inadequacies before God and before the congregation, praying that we will be able to appropriately guide our congregations through the season. In one of the best-known prayers of the season, we will all ask God to respond to us with grace, with justice and with loving kindness, as we have no merit to speak of, no deeds to justify our behavior.
As I look at the behavior in our society today — and for that matter, throughout much of the world — I see people who think along the lines of Simcha Bunim’s two pieces of paper. Unfortunately, I see too much of “For my sake was the world created, but you are but dust and ashes. You have no merit to speak of. I’ll try my best to treat you with grace, justice and kindness, but don’t blame me if I don’t succeed. Actually, maybe you’re not even worthy of my efforts.”
Our daily speech has been reduced to fifth grade playground insults. Our conduct is no higher than that of high school bullies. We get these messages from White House tweets and from White House hopefuls on the Democratic debate stage. Far from the trustworthy Walter Cronkites of days gone by, we hear this from those purporting to be reporting the news. We target world leaders and our personal neighbors who display lawn signs that express views other than our own.
This is not about mere disagreement. I’m all for respectful dialogue. I’m all for arguing, done, as we say in Hebrew, l’shem shamayim, for the sake of heaven. Jews, going back to Abraham, have even argued with God. We refer to ourselves as Israel, the God-wrestlers.
I’m talking instead about modes of address and behavior that don’t just debate ideas but that diminish human beings, and in doing do, diminish the Tzelem Elohim, the Divine Image, inherent in all humanity. Of certain politicians and candidates whose language is nothing short of coarse and rude, I’ve heard people proclaim loyalty, justifying their allegiance saying, “He talks like me.” If that’s our standard, shame on us.
I am not pointing the finger at others without pointing it at myself as well. I’ll be leading services and sharing teachings from Jewish tradition during this season, but I have my atoning to do. I am preparing by doing my cheshbon nefesh, my internal spiritual and behavioral audit that this season demands. I know that I have fallen short in my words and in my deeds. I know I have done the very same things I am accusing others of doing.
In two and a half weeks, when the Jewish world arrives at Yom Kippur, our Day of Atonement, near the very beginning of our evening service, we will give ourselves permission to pray with sinners. Woe are we who might believe that this is an act of indulgence by those for whom the world was created for those who are but dust and ashes.
While relatively few readers of this newspaper and this column will be welcoming in the year 5780 next week, for all of us I hope the weeks, months and years to come will see a restoration of civility, dignity and integrity for the sake of our community, our country and the world.
Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. He also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.