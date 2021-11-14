Nine years ago, when the team at Lancaster County Community Foundation launched the first Extraordinary Give, we were optimistic, but unsure if the format would be effective and the event would exist beyond one year.

Now, hundreds of thousands of donations later, we will celebrate the 10th Extraordinary Give this Friday, Nov. 19. On that day only, you will be able to visit ExtraGive.org and choose from more than 500 participating community benefit organizations. Every gift will be amplified by more than $500,000 in stretch pool money and prizes, thanks to our presenting sponsors Rodgers & Associates and High Foundation, our premier plus sponsors LNP and The Steinman Foundation, and Murry Foundation, and the commitment of our other sponsors. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.)

Since the first event in 2012, our community has embraced the Extraordinary Give and made it the largest per capita giving day in the nation, generating tens of millions of dollars to support hundreds of local organizations.

The numbers tell us a lot.

In nine single days over the course of nine years, the ExtraGive has engaged more than 50,000 people in giving, supported more than 500 nonprofits, and raised more than $66 million to support families and children, health and basic needs, education, arts, culture, the environment and more. Lancaster County Community Foundation is proud to be the creator, host and largest investor in the ExtraGive and has never taken a penny from the event.

What we have acquired in the last 10 years is a lot of learning.

First, we have learned that our community not only cares deeply, but gives generously. Through the Extraordinary Give, thousands of individuals come together one day each year to support causes that are important to them. To our complete awe, the first Extraordinary Give in 2012 raised $1.7 million. In 2020, the event generated $13.4 million in a single day. We are humbled by the generosity and passion of Lancaster County residents every day.

Next, we have learned that the Extraordinary Give is a powerful tool for us to learn together. Through the Extraordinary Give, more than 500 participating organizations introduce themselves to their community, highlighting their work and impact on Lancaster County through their profile page at ExtraGive.org. It provides a chance to visit one website, ExtraGive.org, and to learn about work happening across the county or down the street that you may not even know yet. In fact, more than half of the ExtraGive donors find a new cause to support each year.

This year, we’re continuing this learning by giving organizations the opportunity to feature their nondiscrimination policy on their ExtraGive profile page. This can help you learn even more about the policies and procedures guiding the organizations you support. It can also be a helpful tool to be sure your values align with your giving.

Additionally, in partnership with The Steinman Foundation, we are introducing the Pursuit of Equity Prize, the largest prize in the history of the ExtraGive. This $50,000 prize seeks to celebrate and encourage organizations pursuing equitable practices within their organizations. The ExtraGive offers all of us a unique platform to understand more deeply the causes we care about and the work happening all around us.

Last, and certainly not least, we have learned that the Extraordinary Give provides a platform for our community to inspire.

Lancaster County has taken the idea of an online giving day and created a true community celebration of giving. From Akron to Quarryville, from Columbia to New Holland, people celebrate and educate with activities like concerts, community hikes, campouts, STEM fairs and drag shows. On social media, hundreds of people share photos and videos with the #IGiveExtra; we’ve seen families plan their ExtraGive donations together and businesses host extra giving parties.

This community energy inspires us, and countless people across our region to give “extra” in whatever way makes sense for them, not just one day a year, but all 365 days.

This Friday, we hope that you will choose a cause, or causes, that are important to you. Visit ExtraGive.org to learn more about your favorite organizations and meet a new one. If you can, make a donation of $10 or more. Then — and here’s the magic — tell your friends. Tell them why this cause is meaningful to you. Your message of caring is powerful, and puts the “extra” in the Extra Give.

We also hope you’ll join us for the first-ever outdoor Extraordinary Give finale event: ExtraGive FEST in Penn Square. This extraordinary block party from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday will feature live music, a lighted Griest Building, giving support stations and a Beer Garden hosted by SpringHouse Brewery featuring our official ExtraGive beer: Pony Up. The event is free and open to the public. Vaccinated guests are welcome; we encourage others to wear masks.

You can also join us online at ExtraGive.org by clicking “Watch Now” to see the livestream. Whatever your plan on Friday, we hope you will celebrate our community in the way that works for you.

When we launched the Extraordinary Give in 2012, we never could have imagined the many ways you would help this event impact our community. Moving forward, we continue to look for ways to learn from you, and build on your energy to make an even more extraordinary shared future for all of us.

Tracy Cutler is executive vice president at the Lancaster County Community Foundation.