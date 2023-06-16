I agree that, as the Rev. Andrea Brown recently wrote, it is “undoubtedly a good thing to support those who, despite difficult economic or personal circumstances, wish to continue a pregnancy, raise a child or enable that child to be cared for or raised by other loving people.” However, the information that Brown included in her May 19 LNP | LancasterOnline column (“State money shouldn’t fund crisis pregnancy centers”) was inaccurate.

Having served on staff or as director of nine crisis pregnancy centers in five states, I can share the privilege and personal blessing of assisting women, men and their families as they decide what to do with a pregnancy that may be unplanned.

Pregnancy centers are guided by a faith-filled truth from Scripture that states, “For you (God) formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13).

The vision for each person served at centers is: (1) love unconditionally; (2) tell the truth; (3) leave the door open.

Brown wrote that “Christian faith tells us to especially look out for the least-regarded and to give them a full measure of respect.” It is the mandate of pregnancy centers to respect all people and give special attention to orphans who cannot speak for themselves (James 1:27, Proverbs 31:8). Who is more of an orphan than an unborn child whose mother or father is considering the termination of its life?

Brown wrote that if “Christians feel called to provide care to pregnant people according to our own values, we can and should fund those ministries ourselves.” We are. Our church holds an annual Mother’s Day shower, which has, to date, collected 45,651 diapers and 35,045 wipes, along with clothing, toys, supplies and gift cards totaling $6,380 for four pregnancy centers in Lancaster County.

Very few pregnancy centers receive government funding through the nonprofit contractor Real Alternatives. Most centers are supported by local churches, fundraisers and donations. All services at pregnancy centers are free and include truthful, relevant and accurate information about pregnancy, prenatal care and parenting. Mothers also receive needed supplies if they choose to carry their baby. The centers also offer classes for fathers and relationship education and urge the involvement of men as they prepare to be fathers. If a woman chooses to end her pregnancy, post-abortion classes are available to her in a loving, nonjudgmental, confidential setting.

Pregnancy centers are an asset to the communities they serve. I urge the Rev. Brown to accompany me, at her convenience, and tour a pregnancy center where she will see love in action with each family served.

Diane Zahn is a Manheim Township resident.