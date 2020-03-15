The cost of higher education is bankrupting an entire generation, but all of us will pay the price if nothing is done to correct this.

Students, parents, schools, lending institutions and most certainly government have all contributed to this crisis.

Society convinced a generation of students and their parents that attending a four-year college was the sole path to success, while completely ignoring alternative pathways, such as tech schools, certificate programs, trades and apprenticeships. Students obliged, but some paid little attention to the job prospects of their majors after college. The federal government and lending institutions paved the way by loaning large amounts of money to high school graduates, regardless of their ability to pay it back.

Meanwhile, parents pushed their children to “invest in themselves” because they were convinced that college was a “necessary debt” that eventually would pay for itself — while they simultaneously neglected to pass on the aversion to debt that characterized previous generations.

And all the while, government sat idly by while an entire generation propelled itself toward financial ruin.

Many argue that students should forgo postsecondary education altogether because of the astronomical cost. The reality of our current job market is that more than 65% of job openings through 2020 will require a college degree.

Since 1978, college tuition has increased by over 1,120%, four times faster than the consumer price index. Yet, studies show that today’s real average wage (the wage after accounting for inflation) has about the same purchasing power it did 40 years ago.

This has resulted in younger generations taking on 300% more student loan debt than their parents’ generation, leaving long-term effects on the national economy and causing ripple effects in our communities.

Along with ongoing fallout from the recession and a high cost of living that is outpacing wage increases, student loan debt has made it difficult for younger generations to save money. This has forced them to postpone key life decisions such as getting married, having kids, buying a house, saving for retirement and involving themselves in the broader life of their communities.

In fact, some experts have pointed to the ominous similarities between the student loan debt crisis and the mortgage crisis that caused the economic crash of 2008. The rate at which student loan borrowers default on their debt is nearly the same as the rate at which people defaulted on their mortgages in the years leading up to the crash.

All of this is to say that the student loan debt crisis is not a problem unique to young adults or college graduates, just as the mortgage crisis was not a problem unique to homeowners. Rather, just as in 2008, these trends could culminate in a financial crisis that will affect our entire nation.

Tackling this issue before it becomes a full-blown, economywide emergency will require a multifaceted approach that addresses the student loan debt crisis from all angles. These will include controlling costs and making college more affordable, decreasing the financial risk of earning a degree, and helping students and their parents make informed decisions about the appropriate amount of debt to incur to accomplish their higher education goals.

I have been working to address the rising cost of college through my role on the Higher Education Funding Commission, where members are considering the state’s role in funding higher education through topics such as affordability, administration and operations, graduation and retention rates, student financial aid, job placement after graduation, entry-level wages, student loan debt, and the overall goal of higher education.

But it is also critical that we look at ways to decrease the burden to students who have already borrowed for a postsecondary education. To that end, I recently introduced state Senate Bill 1042, which would establish the Student Loan Retirement Agreement Program to allow borrowers to repay onerous student loans through the use of income share agreements — also known as ISAs.

Under an ISA, a participant would agree to pay a fixed share of his or her income for a set period of time in order to pay off his or her student loan debt. Applicants must have completed their degree and begun responsibly meeting their current student loan obligations, among other requirements, in order to be eligible for the program.

Initial funding for the program would come from a revolving line of credit using funds already managed by the Pennsylvania Treasury. Importantly, the program would not be funded by state tax revenues. Nor would it be funded by new debt, or a bond, that must be repaid in the state budget.

Many of my constituents have argued that students who inadvertently take on more debt than they can handle should be the only ones obligated to satisfy that debt and pay for the choice they made — not taxpayers. I agree. That is why my proposal emphasizes personal responsibility and employment while ensuring that Pennsylvania taxpayers are not on the hook for a debt that isn’t theirs.

Indeed, the student loan debt crisis cannot be ignored. Progressives, to their credit, have acknowledged this. However, their proposals to subsidize free college and debt forgiveness as solutions are both reckless and unrealistic. Conservatives must act to acknowledge this crisis and offer workable solutions that are responsible, fair to taxpayers, and provide meaningful relief to students. I believe income share agreements are one such solution.

More information about the student loan debt crisis, income share agreements and my legislation can be found at senatoraument.com/student-loan-debt.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican who resides in Mount Joy, represents the 36th Senate District; he is secretary of the Senate Republican Caucus. Twitter: @SenatorAument.