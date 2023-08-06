After more than 50 consecutive monthly letters, this is most likely my last submission. In June, I suffered a significant stroke, leaving me quite incapacitated. (My friends tease me by saying, “Long ago we told you to give up hard political liquor.” But I wouldn’t listen.)

After spending eight days under the marvelous care of the Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital staff, I am slowly returning to physical/mental capacity. First, I commend Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital for its excellent care. The staff members are outstanding in their professionalism and most personable. I owe them much for my recovery.

The operative word in recovery is “re-wiring.” Borrowing upon that analogy, I compose some afterthoughts.

Our beloved nation has undergone a series of debilitating shocks, resulting in political paralysis and uncertainty as to how to proceed. Time is needed. And to pour oil on troubled waters — a healing.

The most luminous moment during my rehabilitation came in the breakfast room, where several of the patients regularly met. A Vietnam War veteran — we shall call him “Joe,” to preserve anonymity — was expressing in glowing terms pride in having served.

In reply, I confessed, “I was a war protester. But I never spit on a soldier!” How could I? My grandson is in the Air Force. In a moment of sublime sincerity, old differences melted and tears ran down our cheeks. With no reserve, we reached for each other’s hand. In that open hand of honesty, we discovered matching integrity.

With that said, we went back to determining whose grandmother made the best fried potatoes — woodstove and iron skillet approaches considered.

Democracy begins with a sincere, honest handshake, even if it takes a stroke to get there. Tragedy is doubled when the cause is ignored.

Enduring structures are built upon bedrock. I choose democracy, whose cornerstones are truth, equality and justice. Whosoever disturbs this foundation shall inherit the wind!

In this spirit, I submit the following additional thoughts, which were written in June before the stroke:

There is more of a personality type in politics than meets the eye of partisan nomenclature. Under the labels lie a multitude of psychological markings.

Seemingly, some are born with warm hearts and open hands. They are the uniters, affirming the commonality of all.

Others, with sharp lines drawn and a combative disposition, presuppose division. Needing an adversary, their world constitutes a moral battleground.

A. Affirmative vs. B. Adversarial.

In times of social anxiety, attitudes toward change play heavily upon policy. An innate impulse falls back to what restores confidence. A retrenchment, however, is in tension with concern over unprecedented perils. Conservatives regard change as a loss. Counterposed are progressives demanding change for the sake of survival. Reactionism versus activism splits the body politic.

C. Reversion vs. D. Revision.

As the rhetoric heats up, the distance between political platforms widens. Doubt and counterevidence are denied by indubitable partisan loyalty and insubstantial claims. For pragmatic purposes, dissenters hold politics as instrumental, not absolute. Reaction vies with responsibility.

E. Certitude vs. F. Adaptation.

Adding further to the complexity of the personality profile, faith (religion) and reason (science) can be inserted. But I leave it to the reader to determine which above mixture is most conducive to democracy, and which gives marching orders for the road to tyranny: BCE or ADF?

Hopefully, providentially and in the renewal of democracy, this gene of Prussian bellicosity will be deleted from our DNA: “And, if you are not willing, I will break you with force” (Otto von Bismarck, the late 19th-century leader of Germany known as the Iron Chancellor).

We vote not only for a party, but from our personality profile. In this view, psychology largely predetermines politics. Better profile, better society.

A handshake of goodwill is disarming.

Eugene Clemens lives in Elizabethtown. He was a professor of philosophy and religion at Elizabethtown College before his retirement.