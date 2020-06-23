We asked for justice reform. We got portraits of Black cops.

This year for Black History Month, the City of Lancaster is displaying a series of portraits of Black and African American police officers to showcase the “person behind the uniform (and) to bring a sense of humanity to these Black officers and firefighters.”

I understand what the city was going for. In an era of viral videos of heated moments between cops and citizens — often though not exclusively of color — the city wants to find the people who live in the intersection of law enforcement and Black America.

Black police officers bring diversity and a different perspective to the force and, for their service, I’m grateful. But I certainly hope the people in power can be honest with themselves about the effects of their decision to put Black cops on a pedestal for Black History Month.

Neither more policing nor more diverse policing will make us safer, and the reason is simple: The circumstances that lead to arrests are not reduced when police departments hire Black officers.

Our laws turn bad circumstances into crimes and dole out punishments instead of help. Our friends and neighbors on the wrong side of police interactions would be far better served by art that directly exposes injustice, not art that glorifies the Black enforcers of it.

These portraits are powerless to solve justice inequality, and they serve as a smokescreen for people in positions of authority to avoid having real conversations about justice. Under the guise of “celebrating diversity,” the city is engaging in the worst sort of tokenism, on par with universities that feature Black students on brochures but refuse to change their admission practices to accommodate Black applicants.

I’m brought back to the infamous stun gun incident of June 2018, in which a white police officer here in Lancaster deployed a Taser on an unarmed Black man as he sat cross-legged on the curb. The incident was covered nationally by The New York Times. And yet, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace formally declined to fire the officer, citing that he acted within the guidelines of the use of force policies, some of which had not been updated for about 40 years.

In a Facebook video, Sorace promised to “improve community-police relations” and “seriously reconsider” the use of force policy.

And I wonder: Would we have felt better if a Black officer had been the one to use a Taser on an unarmed citizen? Do we prefer to have unjust, outdated laws enforced by Black officers rather than white officers? Is Black History Month meant to honor Black people complicit in unjust systems, or to praise those who dismantle the systems and work toward justice?

It simply doesn’t matter who we ask to enforce laws that criminalize poverty, mental illness or substance use disorders. It is bad and wrong that Lancaster pays officers to enforce unjust laws. These laws hurt people I love. So when I’m told we’re celebrating “diversity” among the people who enforce cruel, classist laws, I’m reluctant to join in the city’s show of self-congratulations.

Homeless Lancastrians aren’t comforted when the officer apprehending them for taking a nap in Binns Park is Black. Being arrested and thrown in jail by a Black officer won’t cure a substance use disorder or mental illness any more than being arrested by a white officer will.

The problem isn’t white policing. The problem is the policing of vulnerable communities.

The City of Lancaster, specifically the Public Art Program, would rather praise the Black officers who carry out unjust laws than face the systems that criminalize Blackness, illness and poverty in the first place.

While I’m thankful for the service of Black officers, I feel betrayed that the mayor has used my favorite month as a public relations stunt to pat herself on the back while people I love are dying.

Black excellence is not best embodied by those who spend their careers making life more difficult for my friends and my family. Black excellence is fighting injustice, innovating toward progress, and championing peace. Black excellence is Black teachers, Black nurses, Black disruptors and Black parents. Portraits of these folks would force us to confront the uncomfortable reality that unjust laws on Lancaster’s books hurt good people.

Elected officials task Black officers with the enforcement of indefensible laws, then celebrate the progress they’ve made during Black History Month. What a shame.

Kearasten Jordan is a local Black queer artist/activist born and raised in Lancaster.

Author’s note: When this op-ed first was published, Associated Press style recommended against the capitalization of “Black” as used to describe someone’s race. The AP’s standards have been updated to respect the identity of Black people. Kearasten Jordan is a Black person, a Black woman, and a Black activist. While capitalizing Black should have been the established norm long ago, she is glad for the overdue change.

