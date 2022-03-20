Fashion is one of the largest, most lucrative industries in this day and age. It is expected to grow at a rate of 19% between now and 2025, according to an industry survey.

Fashion has a huge impact on our economics and culture. However, the more the industry grows, the more we see how it affects our environment — to be more specific, how much fast fashion contributes to carbon dioxide emissions, water usage and textile waste.

Fast fashion is inexpensive clothing manufactured at a rapid rate, usually in response to the latest trends. Most clothing brands that we shop at today are to some extent fast fashion. Gap, Fashion Nova, Urban Outfitters, Zara, Forever21 and TopShop are a few brands.

A controversial company that is commonly known for its participation in fast fashion is Shein. Originally a site that sold wedding dresses, Shein is popular today for its very trendy and inexpensive garments. Considering how quickly trends come and go, people are inclined to buy items frequently. The combination of cheap clothing along with rapidly changing trends is the cycle of fast fashion.

When someone buys a garment and only wears it once or twice in a short period and then throws it away or donates it, that’s fast fashion. There has been an increase in Shein garments found in thrift shops. Most of them are good in condition due to being worn only a few times.

Green America reports that about 700,000 tons of used garments are shipped overseas, while 2.5 million tons are recycled. It also notes that 3 million tons are incinerated and 10 million tons are sent to landfills. This means that about 62% of used clothing ends up in landfills.

What can you do to help eliminate textile waste? Donate your used clothing to charity or thrift stores instead of throwing it away. Buy high-quality clothes that will last for years. Lastly, try to upcycle clothes into something else, like a towel.

