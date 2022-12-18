Bridges have always fascinated me.

I remember as a small boy crossing the James River Bridge in Virginia; it was nearly 5 miles long. Closer to home and on a different scale are covered bridges; Lancaster County has nearly 30 of them — pretty cool! Suspension bridges, like the Golden Gate, sprout yet another dimension — soaring towers hoisting graceful cables and roadways across huge expanses of air.

Bridges bring separated people closer. They simplify and enable travel, trade and communication. They link neighborhoods, cities and nations across barriers that keep them apart. Bridges shorten distances and heal divisions.

Bridges, as the technological wonders we know, are of course not mentioned in the Bible. But the idea of linking separated parties is not at all strange in Scripture. A good example is in Genesis 28.

Jacob has run away from home to save his life. He sleeps outdoors with a rock pillow. In his dream, a ladder stretches across the expanse separating heaven and Earth. Angels are going up and down on the ladder. God speaks promises of hope to Jacob that night. In the morning, Jacob awakes shaking and exclaiming: “Truly, God is in this place, and I didn’t know it. This is the house of God and the gateway to heaven.”

A bridge between heaven and Earth.

Centuries later, Jesus the Messiah embraces this very picture for his own identity and mission. He says to disciple Nathaniel: “You will see even greater things than these. Very truly, I tell you, you will see heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of Man” (John 1:51).

This image of Jesus is picked up by several other writers of the New Testament:

— “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand” (Romans 5:1-2).

— “For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself as a ransom for all people. This has now been witnessed to at the proper time” (1 Timothy 2:5-6).

I usually think of bridges as good things. I admire bridge builders — structural and relational. I have sought to be a bridge as an educator and pastor. For more than 15 years, the photo of a stone bridge on my computer desktop regularly reminds me of this aspiration.

But recently it hit me: Bridges during warfare become dangerous. In times of war, bridges make it easier for the enemy to threaten and attack. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought this risk into sharp focus. In war, both sides blow up bridges to keep the enemy at bay. Mediators aren’t welcome when each side is determined to defeat the enemy.

The same is true in politics and religion. Open-warfare politics, and politicians who promise incessantly “to fight” for us, have no time for bridge builders. Adversarial faith communities, angry toward those who worship God differently, dismiss mediators as naive or threatening.

I believe we can learn a lot from Jesus the Messiah, who faced brutal opposition and suspicion as God’s great mediator. King Herod tried to kill him as a baby. The devil and demonic spirits fiercely opposed Jesus’ message and mission. Religious leaders, who kept God in a box of command-and-control, were alarmed at how accessible God became in the miracles and teachings of Jesus.

Who was attracted to Jesus? Mainly the poor, the sick, the possessed and the desperate sinners. They grasped at the hope of God’s love and the forgiveness he embodied, the promise of God’s salvation.

The fighters and warriors, however, hated Jesus and conspired to arrest and get rid of him. But Jesus remained faithful and obedient to his mediating role. He stayed true all the way to his bloody death on a cross.

In God’s mysterious wisdom and power, what appeared to be Jesus’ defeat was transformed into a momentous victory. Jesus’ great sacrifice became itself the ultimate bridge uniting God and mankind. “For God did not send his Son (Jesus) into the world to condemn, but to save the world” (John 3:17). He died voluntarily as Savior; he was resurrected as triumphant Lord — a bridge forever between heaven and Earth for all who believe.

In times of fighting and angry conflict, bridges become bothersome, even dangerous. But the power of God and the story of Jesus teach us never to give up hope. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9)

The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Wenger is the former director of pastoral studies for Eastern Mennonite University at Lancaster and pastor at Franconia Mennonite Church in Montgomery County.