In an April 26 congressional hearing about COVID-19 school closures, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is “not a mother.”

Weingarten explained that she is a mother “by marriage.” Her wife has children from a previous marriage, so Weingarten is a stepmother. Which is a mother.

But Greene, a Republican from Georgia, accused the teachers union president of lacking the qualifications “as not a medical doctor, not a biological mother, and really, not a teacher, either,” to have weighed in on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on school closures in the pandemic’s early days.

Then Greene said this: “Let me tell you, I am a mother, and all three of my children were directly affected by the school closures.” And she asserted again that Weingarten is “not a mother.”

Setting aside the debate about pandemic closures — please — let’s consider Greene’s implication that biology is a requirement of motherhood.

I can tell you from firsthand experience that this isn’t true. And it’s probably because of my experience that I feel compelled to correct Greene’s misguided view of motherhood.

My husband and I created our family through adoption. We have two daughters, who both graduated from their respective colleges in recent days, so my heart is brimming with joy and pride, mixed with a smidgen of sadness over how quickly their school years flew.

Our daughters were born to biological parents — there was never any hiding this fact, even if we had wanted to, and we decidedly did not. This is part of who they are, and we love every part of them. We’ve celebrated their adoptions every year with hearts filled with gratitude for the privilege of raising them, while fully understanding that every adoption begins with the painful loss of biological connection. Today on Mother’s Day, and next month on Father’s Day, as on countless other days, I’ll be praying for my daughters’ biological parents (my prayers for my children are constant).

My children’s lives did not begin when we adopted them as infants. To pretend otherwise would dishonor their history and their loss of their biological parents.

But my husband and I proudly stake our claim as their parents. The moment they were placed in our arms, we both knew we’d walk through fire to protect these daughters of ours.

We spent countless sleepless nights caring for them as they teethed, coughed, sweated with fevers and shivered with chills, recovered from (thankfully minor) medical and dental procedures, worried about school assignments and exams, and experienced all the challenges of growing up. We learned softball chants and marching band traditions and Taylor Swift lyrics. They’ve made our lives better — funnier, happier, richer and far more interesting — than we ever imagined they could be.

As their mother, I fretted over how COVID-19 disrupted their education, especially early in the pandemic. I regret that they and their classmates didn’t have a typical college experience (but then what is typical in today’s world?). I’ve already warned them that just because they’re adults, I’ll never stop worrying about them. Worrying comes with the territory.

Joy does, too.

My own mom taught me that. She managed to find joy in being a mother even when her six children must have been driving her around the bend. She thought we were hilarious even when we were extremely annoying, and she made it clear how much she loved our company. She encouraged my husband and I to adopt and she completely loved our kids. My mother — like my husband’s mother — made no distinction between her biological and adopted grandchildren.

I suspect she’d have a word or two for Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And not just on my behalf, but on behalf of all those who lovingly parent children: other adoptive parents, stepmothers, stepfathers, guardians, foster parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents.

My mother assessed people — politicians included — by how they treated children. It was her measuring stick for humanity. Now it’s mine, too.

And she knew, as I know, that families come in all different varieties, created in all kinds of ways. What makes a family a family is love and dedication, the willingness and the fierce determination to weather any storms — and I do mean any storms — together. What makes a mother, as the quote attributed to author Elizabeth Stone puts it, is the decision “forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

All kinds of mothers celebrating Mother’s Day today may not fit every politician’s description of motherhood. But they know who they are. And, most importantly, their children know who they are.

I wish them a happy Mother’s Day, from the bottom of this mother’s heart.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.