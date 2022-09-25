An opinion column in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Lawmakers not working for most county students”) made several wildly false accusations about our policy positions pertaining to education. We welcome the opportunity to set the record straight.

To be clear, we have both consistently supported measures that benefit all schools, including public schools. We both have family members in the public education system. We both have loved ones who are current and former schoolteachers.

For someone to suggest that either one of us has ever voted against the interests of Lancaster County students and schools is both deeply inaccurate and incredibly offensive.

Every vote we take in the state Senate Education Committee is based on the idea of supporting a quality education not just for children in Lancaster County, but also for the rest of Pennsylvania.

That means supporting many different pathways to learning. That means supporting students, not systems. That means supporting parents to make decisions for their children and to put them in the best environment to learn.

Should we deny children with socioeconomic challenges the opportunity to better themselves? Do we turn a blind eye to children who are in an unsafe learning environment and have nowhere else to turn?

Are we supposed to ignore the needs of children who might learn better in an online environment?

What about children with special needs who might learn better in a school specifically designed for their unique needs?

The clear reality is that our public school system is not equipped to perfectly educate every child, and no amount of state funding will change that. For that reason, we should embrace alternative pathways to learning — not falsely portray them as a drain on public schools, as last Sunday’s column did in multiple instances.

Instead of addressing these issues in a fair and honest way, that misguided column repeated numerous talking points that have been roundly debunked. For the record:

— Pennsylvania schools are not underfunded. They have received billions upon billions in new funding in recent years, and the commonwealth ranks among the top in the nation in terms of overall spending on education.

— The educational improvement tax credit program does not defund public education in any way, shape or form — a fact the state Department of Education confirmed during this year’s budget hearings.

— There is ample evidence that school choice improves educational outcomes, both here in Pennsylvania and throughout the country, as detailed in a 2016 report from the Milton and Rose D. Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice (now known as EdChoice).

The column authors’ useless rhetoric does nothing to advance discussions on how to best meet the needs of students and meaningfully engage parents. It just recites dollars-and-cents arguments without context and repeats attacks on any attempts to educate children outside of the public school system.

Imagine the arrogance of thinking dollars spent on anything other than school districts is wasteful.

Imagine the ignorance of thinking traditional public education is the only education worth funding.

Imagine manufacturing claims of defunding schools while the whole world knows they’re receiving billions of new dollars.

We have said it before, but it bears repeating: Charter schools are public schools. They are not an enemy to be vilified and defeated. To do so would betray their mission of educating students who need more individualized learning options that public schools can’t provide.

As for our support for scholarships to help parents decide the best educational options for their kids, evidence throughout the country shows that competition breeds success. Cutting off that option will only hurt students of a lower socioeconomic status who could not attend a different school without getting a scholarship.

It is also important to note educational improvement tax credit dollars support public schools as well — not just private institutions.

It is also worth noting that the column’s authors criticized lifeline scholarships that provide a way to help disadvantaged students in historically underperforming schools — a concept with broad public support and the backing of both the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor.

With students beginning to emerge from the learning loss of the pandemic, now would be the worst time to take away the ability of Pennsylvania families to explore educational opportunities that best suit their learning needs.

Last Sunday’s column also begs the question: If the authors are demanding assurances that new funding for charter schools and scholarships will yield educational improvements, why are they not demanding the same from our public school system?

The answer is simple: They already know it won’t.

Since Gov. Tom Wolf has been in office, the General Assembly has increased education spending in Pennsylvania by $3.7 billion, yet there has been no meaningful increase in the number of public school students scoring proficient or advanced on Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone exams — even before the pandemic.

We already know that throwing more money at the problem won’t solve anything. Some are just too stubborn to admit it.

Finally, the column suggested that we are not listening to the voices of our constituents. This laughable assertion represents a fundamental misunderstanding (or willful ignorance) of how we do our jobs. Unlike us, the authors obviously don’t want to listen to the historic number of parents pleading for better or safer opportunities to meet their children’s needs.

We both take pride in all the ways we engage our constituents, including town halls and numerous meetings throughout the year. This legislative session, the state Senate Education Committee held four hearings on educational reforms and charter schools, and three hearings on COVID-19 impacts on schools, among others.

As a result, we have both been elected and reelected by strong majorities of our constituents. To be criticized now by political opportunists who couldn’t be bothered to utter a single word of opposition to Gov. Wolf’s school closures, mandates and lockdowns — and all the damage those decisions inflicted on kids — will not change our viewpoints one iota.

We will continue to engage in meaningful discussions on these issues with parents, teachers and students. That won’t change because of self-appointed advocates sitting behind a desk, penning poorly contrived attack columns.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican who resides in West Hempfield Township, is secretary of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus and a member of the state Senate Education Committee. State Sen. Scott Martin, a Republican who resides in Martic Township, chairs that committee.