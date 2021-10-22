As a police chief, I am always interested in interventions that can improve the lives of those in our community and ultimately lead to fewer incidences of crime. High-quality early care and education programs are some of these critical, proactive investments because the path children are set upon in their earliest years can make a huge difference in their life trajectories, especially for children from families with low incomes.

Children who receive high-quality early care and education are shown over decades of research to have better academic performance, fewer behavioral issues, higher high school graduation rates and less crime and incarceration compared to similar children who do not receive those services.

Quality early education programs have highly qualified teachers, developmentally appropriate standards and curricula, appropriate teacher-child ratios, monitoring and improvement systems, and screening and referral to additional services.

Research shows that high-quality early childhood education makes a difference. A recent evaluation of Pennsylvania’s Pre-K Counts program found that children who participated were four to five months ahead of their peers in language and math skills in kindergarten. Another national study found that children in high-quality child care were not only better prepared for kindergarten, but also were still performing slightly above their peers at age 15 and had significantly lower levels of behavior problems.

Clearly, investments in high-quality early education can pay off for decades.

Unfortunately, early learning providers in Pennsylvania are facing a huge hurdle. In Pennsylvania, 92% of child care centers report staffing shortages, and in many communities, classrooms are closed. Across the state, child care providers have lost more than 34,000 child care slots, with more than 25,000 children waiting for care.

Families are feeling the impact. A Census Pulse survey in mid-September found that 1 in 4 Pennsylvania parents who had children under 5 said their children were unable to attend child care in the past four weeks.

Our families are struggling. One of the reasons for the current staffing shortage in the early learning sector is low wages. They’re so low — with an average hourly wage of $10 an hour — that in Pennsylvania, half of child care teachers rely on public assistance to meet the needs of their own families. This strain is part of the reason 1 in 4 teachers leave the field each year.

The heart of any early childhood education program is the relationship between the teacher and the children. These teachers are well-trained, and they need to be adequately compensated. With our current child care staffing crisis, Pennsylvania’s children are missing out on the opportunity to build a solid, early foundation that pays educational and behavioral dividends for years to come.

In addition to the thousands of children currently waiting for a spot to open in child care centers across the state, there are over 100,000 eligible children waiting for access to Pennsylvania’s state funded pre-K programs. Another 160,000 eligible children are unable to access the state’s subsidized Child Care Works program.

The number of at-risk children who cannot benefit from high-quality early childhood education will only grow unless we take action to remedy these staffing shortages. The best way to do that is to increase the wages of these educators.

There are substantial resources available in the federal American Rescue Plan to help stabilize the early care and education sector, and more than half of that money will soon be flowing to child care providers in Pennsylvania to help with current challenges, including the staffing shortage. Our lawmakers must release the remainder of the funding to help turn the tide on the existing child care crisis.

While this infusion of funds will help Pennsylvania child care providers weather the current staffing issues, it is time that we admit the business model of early education is broken. This one-time assistance, while important, will not solve the industry’s long-term problems.

Without increased access to early learning programs for eligible families and long-term solutions to address the needs of the early childhood workforce, many children will not reach their full potential and avoid the pitfalls of delinquency and crime. Our state and federal lawmakers must act — and quickly.

David Steffen is chief of police for the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and president of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.