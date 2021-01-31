With last year’s rioting, as well as the all-around displaced negativity against cops, someone needs to speak up.

If rioting toward police officers continues, how will they be able to correctly do their jobs or save lives without having to worry about angry and possibly misinformed people coming at them and criticizing them?

Last May, an African American man named George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. This tragedy opened a door to a lot of bad things that took the world by storm. On top of the novel coronavirus keeping us inside, fires spreading in California, and other 2020 problems, angry people rioting was added to last year’s list.

While some protests are valid, others go too far, going way past their original cause and serving as just a means of making police officers’ jobs harder than they have to be.

Yes, there are times when police officers treat someone unfairly due to their skin color or where they come from, but people cannot pin this on every single officer each time something happens. Society has started opposing law enforcement with every move they make, no matter right or wrong. An officer cannot do his or her job correctly if he or she has to worry about protests.

As we saw Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, police officers risk their lives every single day to ensure the safety of others, and in return, they are repaid with backlash and hate. We need to be more mindful of our actions and support law enforcement instead of striking fear in officers. We need to hold certain officers accountable for their actions, not pin it on the whole of law enforcement, making police officers’ dangerous jobs more difficult.

Bailey Weaver is a freshman journalism student at Warwick High School.