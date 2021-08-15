As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge and Lancaster County vacillates between the “substantial” and “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, I’ve been wondering: How many people will it take to get Lancaster fully vaccinated?

Could it be the millions of physicians throughout the United States who have been inoculated against COVID-19 and urge their patients to get protected, too?

Might it be the 20,000-plus local health care workers who are putting themselves on the front lines every day to battle a pandemic that now can be prevented?

Perhaps it’s the 16,000 local educators who want to teach our children in a classroom without worry?

Maybe it’s the growing number of employers who are requiring vaccines as a means of ensuring their workers and customers remain safe?

How about considering it for my two grandchildren who aren’t old enough to get the shot and, therefore, have to continue to take preventive measures to protect themselves and others as COVID-19 returns with a vengeance?

And, most tragically, how about considering it to honor the growing number of local citizens who have contracted the virus and state, “I wish I would have gotten the vaccine” as they suffer through hospitalization?

Again, how many people does it take?

Truth is, it takes one: You.

As one who believes in and fully respects individual rights, I am well aware that people have a wide variety of cautions and beliefs that keep them from getting the vaccine. Yet, I also believe that individual rights must be weighed against “the public good” for, as we all know, we are in this together.

Personally, I care about the health and success of everyone in this community; professionally, I care about the essential nature of a strong economy and thriving businesses. And, to me, the obvious answer to accomplish both goals is to ensure our county maximizes the number of our vaccinated population.

We have simply worked too hard and suffered too much over these past 17 or so months to turn back. The news that we now have high COVID-19 spread should be a wake-up call for all Lancaster County residents. And each day we are presented with verified data that proves the vast majority of people who are experiencing significant impacts from contracting the virus are unvaccinated.

Please get vaccinated. If you are hesitant, there is reliable information and research that medical providers can share with you (two links follow: yalemedicine.org/news/covid-19-vaccine-comparison; cdc.gov/coronavirus).

Even if you don’t feel compelled to do it for yourself, please consider doing it for the 545,000 Lancaster County residents who yearn for a safe environment and a return to normal. Or, just do it for my granddaughters.

Tom Baldrige is president & CEO of the Lancaster Chamber. He wrote this for the Lancaster Chamber blog and gave LNP | LancasterOnline permission to publish this lightly edited version.