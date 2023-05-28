A recent event has me concerned for our friends the dogs as we head into summer.

On a walk in my neighborhood, I heard barking from a new electric car at a charging station in a parking lot. I looked in and saw an adorable medium-small black dog. The car was mostly in the sun, with its windows closed.

Clear skies and 75 degrees — in this case, that was ominous weather.

I didn’t have my phone, so I ran to the police building, less than a mile away. I encountered an officer outside and asked him to check on the dog, providing the location. I ran to my house, got a jug of water and drove back quickly. The police hadn’t arrived yet. The dog was now on her back with her head hanging off the seat, and she was panting heavily.

Knowing how quickly dogs can die in this scenario (my dad is a retired veterinarian), I called 911. The dispatcher was very helpful. After about 5 minutes, the officer I had spoken with arrived.

He looked in the car and said the dog seemed OK. He asked if I had checked for the owner at a nearby soccer park. I said no and noted that at least 20 minutes had gone by since I first saw the dog. I expressed concern that the dog was going to die. The officer drove away to look for the owner at the park.

He was gone for 15 to 20 minutes. This brought the time the dog had been in the car to 35 to 40 minutes, at minimum. (I don’t know long she was in before I spotted her.)

A chart from the American Veterinary Medical Association shows a car interior reaches 113 degrees after 40 minutes on a 75-degree day. It was hard to sit there next to the car and do nothing as the minutes went by.

The first officer returned from the park, along with a second officer who had a device to break a window. The second officer was looking in the window and seemed ready to act.

At this point the first officer reached the owner, who arrived within 2 to 3 minutes and got the dog out of the car. The dog was drooling excessively and panting heavily, signs of heatstroke. The owner moved her to the shade, and I poured water over the dog several times. She was responsive and able to walk.

The owner was upset when he saw what the dog looked like after he opened the car. It was clear he cared about her. I asked him to call the emergency vet and tried to make sure he understood that if she had heatstroke, complications could develop later. Not knowing for sure that she was OK after her owner took the little dog home has disrupted my sleep.

I subsequently contacted the police department because I was concerned that what I perceived as a lack of urgency might indicate officers lacked information on this topic. A department member said the staff receives training from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and also explained that police officers try to exhaust all options to find the owner before breaking a vehicle window.

That response helped me understand the first officer’s actions. It also helped me feel sure that, with their training, the officers will manage this differently in hotter weather. A car reaches 109 degrees in 10 minutes on a 90-degree day. In July, the little dog will be dead. Nobody wants that outcome, especially not police officers, who have to see sad things all of the time.

Here’s some information to help save a dog:

— If you have a new electric vehicle, make sure you understand how the vehicle's climate controls work. The dog owner thought they were on and keeping the car cool. The second officer said they turn off in some cars after a certain amount of time. This also concerns me for children. Please tell your friends.

— Figuring out what to do quickly isn’t easy, and waiting to break windows is understandable. Do all police departments provide officers with protocols and training for this situation? This could help them take a lifesaving step more quickly. (State law protects law enforcement from liability if a vehicle is damaged when a dog or cat needs to be removed from it.)

— For a child, the window will be broken quickly. I understand trying to reach the owner first for a dog. The temperature and time in the car need to be considered. Sometimes, exhausting options to find the owner isn’t possible if you want to save the dog.

— You may be wondering about breaking the window yourself. Apparently, Pennsylvania doesn’t have a law protecting civilians who do this. If I ever accidentally leave my mutt, Sammy, in a hot car, you have my permission to break the window as soon as you see him panting. I won’t sue you, but I will hug you.

— Finally, what you do after the dog is out of the car is important. Get the dog’s body temperature down immediately. Pour cool (not super cold) water over the dog or immerse the dog in cool water. Get the dog to shade, air conditioning and/or a fan. And call the veterinarian, even if the dog seems OK.

Dogs help us every single day — by getting us out for walks, by making us laugh and by protecting us. Let’s return the favor.

Sara Barton loves walking her dog Sammy in their Lancaster neighborhood. She asked two veterinarians and a friend in law enforcement to review this column to maximize its usefulness.