In 2017, hundreds of Puerto Rican individuals and families were relocated to Lancaster County after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

One couple arrived and inquired with our organization, Housing Development Corp. MidAtlantic, about a place to live. While we have thousands of people on our waiting list for affordable housing, we are able to fast-track the process for people displaced from federally declared natural disasters.

For this couple who lost their home and the life they had known, finding an affordable place to live seemed insurmountable. Thankfully, we found a place for them at Duke Manor Apartments in downtown Lancaster. The story has a happy ending because the couple had an opportunity to relocate into a caring community and to become a part of the HDC family where residents are the heart of our mission.

For nearly 50 years, HDC has been responding to stories like these through our work to provide affordable housing and services to residents. Today we serve more than 5,000 residents in 58 communities in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland; this includes 2,200 residents living in Lancaster County.

Yet as housing costs rise and demand outstrips supply, our efforts have not been enough. HDC receives around 100 inquiries about affordable housing every day. And while we currently manage more than 3,700 apartments, our waiting list for affordable housing totals more than 3,500 households. Many end up waiting years for a safe, affordable home.

This has compelled HDC to redouble its efforts and broaden its vision.

We believe in, and are working for, a world where a safe, welcoming, affordable place to call home is open to everyone.

This is a big vision. No organization can do it alone. But we also believe it’s a vision that everyone in our community, regardless of economic status or political persuasion, can share. From landlords and developers to nonprofits and local government officials to everyday residents and neighbors, we all can play a role in contributing to this kind of world. We all prosper when everyone in the community has the opportunity to thrive.

HDC recently adopted a new strategic plan to achieve this vision. We plan to make advancing equity a topline priority for everything we do, from advocating for more equitable housing policies, to promoting racial equity and diversity and inclusion, to implementing strategies supporting resident leadership in building stronger communities.

The couple HDC welcomed from Puerto Rico embodies the strength of a welcoming city like Lancaster. While managing their own challenges, they found ways to support their neighbors and strengthen the community. When an opportunity arose for them to attend a resident leadership training program through HDC, they immediately applied. The City of Lancaster also invited them to participate in this year’s Neighborhood Leaders Academy. The husband now serves on the board of directors for HDC and at another local nonprofit. They are active, thriving members of the community.

The barriers to affordable housing are mounting in Lancaster County; these include rising costs of construction, local regulations, growing income inequality and diminishing resources. We can do more to open our hearts and communities to remove barriers and increase opportunities to access affordable housing. Fear of change and the unknown have too often derailed efforts to increase housing density and create more affordable housing options.

We at HDC believe this community has the tools and the spirit to ensure housing is a human right for all residents here, no matter where they have come from or the nature of their circumstance. And more importantly, we believe everyone can take steps to make the vision of safe, affordable and welcoming places to call home a reality.

I urge you to consider where you fit into this vision. What is one step, or one more step, you can take to make this vision a reality?

If you are an elected official, is there one zoning or policy change you can champion that would make housing more affordable or accessible?

If you are a landlord or developer, how can you improve housing conditions or offer a range of rental or homeownership options?

If you are an employer, how can you help workers secure affordable housing, perhaps by raising wages or offering down payment assistance?

If you are a neighbor, what can you do to make your neighborhood a more welcoming and safe place for everyone, regardless of where they have come from or how long they have lived there?

We at HDC are all-in with this vision, and we invite every one of our neighbors to join us.

Dana Hanchin joined the nonprofit Housing Development Corp. MidAtlantic as its president and CEO in June 2018. Founded in 1971, HDC MidAtlantic’s mission is to build hope and opportunity by creating, preserving and strengthening affordable housing communities.