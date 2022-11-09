Veterans Day is Friday. As it approaches, I have been focusing my thoughts and actions on what it means to be a veteran.

Foremost among these are my preparations to serve a group of fellow vets by accompanying them on an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in January.

In my younger days, I was an alpine climber and expedition doctor on many scientific efforts, including an Everest extreme expedition in the late 1990s. Conducted by NASA and Yale University, that expedition worked to establish telemedicine support on Mount Everest. Because of that experience, I volunteered as an expedition doctor for the nonprofit group, No Person Left Behind Outdoors, which helps veterans with disabilities to experience outdoor outings.

While Kilimanjaro is a lower-altitude mountain than Everest, the expedition itself is one that requires even more planning and preparation. This is because the group of vets I am accompanying is no ordinary group. While very experienced in outdoor activities under harsh conditions, they are all also veterans who have lost an arm, a leg or both.

The leader of our expedition is a retired Marine sergeant who I had the great honor of serving alongside when I was running large medical research projects for the U.S. Department of Defense. Adam Kisielewski was a presidential Marine guard — he protected President George W. Bush, the first family and visiting dignitaries at Camp David — before deploying to Iraq as an infantryman.

On a routine patrol, he entered a building that was booby-trapped, and the resulting explosion instantly took Adam’s arm and leg, and the life of his lieutenant. Forty-two surgeries later, Adam — now the president of No Person Left Behind Outdoors — will lead the January expedition to the summit of the highest mountain in Africa.

On my first day working with Adam, we were participating in an event near Capitol Hill where we were showing off some advanced medical technologies under development. I was nervous, because as I looked at Adam, I thought of all the times I had been in the operating room or trauma bay in Iraq, amputating mangled limbs from too many brave Americans like him. As I was removing his high-tech prosthetic arm from its carry case, I held it up and said, “That’s so cool!” Adam, without missing a beat, quipped, “Trade ya!” It completely broke the ice. Adam has continued to inspire others with his courage, strength and sense of humor.

Adam found a way to help other vets find their own paths back to the America that they love. Many of us find peace and communion with activities in the outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping and the like. The nonprofit Adam runs (nplboutdoors.org) takes veterans with disabilities on trips far and wide to allow them to reconnect with outdoor life and adventure.

The logistics of the Kilimanjaro expedition are very different from the other expeditions I have been on. We have to think about how many batteries and solar panels to pack to power the motorized knee systems for our above-the-knee amputees. Just think for a moment of the athleticism and sheer grit it takes to move up mountain trails using a prosthetic leg, let alone one that must propel the lower part under motor power (and the added weight of such a system) connected to your body by a suction cup where your hip joint used to be.

If you, like me, love the fact that there are inspiring heroes like the folks I get to serve on this mission, I would ask that, on this Veterans Day, you do something meaningful for them. Perhaps donate to Adam’s nonprofit. Or perhaps you run an outdoor store or belong to a rod and gun club that can volunteer to support vets. If you own a small business and have opportunities to serve vets at a discount or no cost at all, then consider that, too.

Whatever you do, please don’t just repeat the half-hearted “thank you for your service” to a veteran. In my view, saying nothing at all is better than parroting an empty slogan with no emotional weight behind it.

When you show that you love this country, that is all the appreciation we will ever need. If you have the ability to do more, then please consider doing more. Onward!

Christian Macedonia, M.D., is a retired Army colonel and former commander of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Gray Team, which investigated traumatic brain injuries in combat troops. He is in private practice as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Lancaster.