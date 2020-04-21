In recent weeks, necessary steps were taken by Gov. Tom Wolf to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians throughout the commonwealth. Temporarily suspending nonessential business operations as well as implementing a stay-at-home order was deemed necessary and now factually found to be successful in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

For now, as we focus on saving lives and protecting workers, we must also be proactive and smartly plan on the reopening of our economy in a safe, effective and intentional manner. History proves similar worldly challenges can be overcome and that we will get through these uncertain times.

With an eye to the future, government, businesses and individual citizens should begin planning for the transition to a new normal. Even when the pandemic curve is bent downward, prepandemic social behaviors and business practices will not return without significant changes.

Health care professionals stress that widespread readily available and accessible testing should be in place before we consider lifting restrictions and that until there is a vaccine for COVID-19 that is available for everyone, any business that reopens will still have to practice social distancing and other safety protocols to operate.

My guess is that we will permanently adopt many pandemic-safe practices as part of our regular private and business routines, even after a vaccine, to avoid having to relive many of the same hardships in the event of any future viral threat.

We need to develop protocols, in collaboration with our health care professionals, for a post-surge/prevaccine period, and we should prepare ourselves for the reality that this could last a year or longer.

If the stay-at-home order is lifted and businesses are permitted to reopen without specific guidance, standards and protocols, Pennsylvanians will either lack the confidence to patronize these businesses or, worse yet, inappropriate practices will cause a resurgence of the virus, thereby prolonging the negative impacts on Pennsylvanians’ lives, as well as our economy.

Everyone can work on this now to ensure that a plan is in place that safely invites Pennsylvanians to reengage with our economy when it is safe to do so.

Now is the time to create a smart and intentional transition strategy. For example, auto dealerships, restaurants, construction companies, dentists, golf courses, manufacturers, bankers, real estate agents, lawyers and other businesses all have statewide associations that could work with their members to develop safe social distancing, sanitation and logistics protocols that are, in most cases, unique to their industries or professions.

Once developed, these standards should be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for content and effectiveness prior to any rollout, in order to instill confidence in the public and a have a single managed site for all to access and research accurate, factual and pertinent information to live by.

By coming up with strategies now, businesses will have time to prepare for the new normal while their operations are currently suspended. For example, manufacturers may retool production lines to provide adequate social distancing. Restaurants and bars could reconfigure their dining areas. Dentists may adopt new sanitizing protocols. Real estate agents, car dealers and lawyers could configure safe office areas and institute new and advanced technology practices that would include virtual interactions with professionals such as lawyers and notaries. Like grocery stores, retail stores could erect shields at checkout counters.

In other words, individual businesses could prepare for the new normal before it gets here.

If we rush to get through this crisis, we will only prolong the confusion and disruption. However, if we all work together to develop and follow agreed-to protocols, I believe we can emerge from this crisis sooner and stronger.

Democratic state Rep. P. Michael Sturla’s district includes all of Lancaster city and parts of Lancaster and Manheim townships.