Dear Dr. Scribblerfancy:

Researching my family history, I found out that a first cousin of my mother married a woman who belonged to the "Fancy Dutch.'' She grew up in Hamburg, Pa.

I have lived in the Lancaster area a long time and never heard about "Fancy Dutch.'' Dr. Google does not really have a lot of information about them. What can you tell me? Any of them live in Lancaster County?

Nessia Shafransky

Lancaster

Dear Nessia:

You don't hear much about the "Fancy Dutch'' (also sometimes termed "Church people'') because, for the most part, they have melted into the general population.

But these people, originally members of the Lutheran and German Reformed (now United Church of Christ) churches, make up more than 90 percent of all people who might be considered Pennsylvania Dutch.

The other 9 or 10% are called "Plain Dutch'' and include members of the Anabaptist churches — primarily the Old Order Amish and Old Order Mennonites. They worship in homes or meetinghouses rather than churches and have maintained older traditions. They speak Pennsylvania German or "Dutch.''

Most of Pennsylvania Dutch culture comes from the Fancy Dutch. This includes much folklore, as well as hex signs.

One way to distinguish Fancy from Plain Dutch is by location. In Pennsylvania, the Plain Dutch communities, especially the Old Order Amish, are concentrated in Lancaster County. Fancy Dutch are more likely to be found in areas around Reading and Allentown.

Dear Dr. Scribblercharger:

How many public electric car chargers are there in Lancaster County and where are they located? I do not own a motor vehicle. I sometimes borrow my wife's car. It has an internal combustion engine.

Jerry Bruce

Lancaster

Dear Jerry:

There are at least 82 public charging stations in Lancaster County. So says Robert Reynolds, who works in driver support for ChargePoint. ChargePoint is the largest EV (electric vehicle) battery charger franchising company in North America.

That number is verified on an obscure Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website that Dave Thompson, PennDOT's District 8 spokesman, located for the Scribbler.

Reynolds and other ChargePoint representatives believe there actually are more public stations than those listed on any map. Estimates range from 100 to 150 stations in Lancaster County.

ChargePoint maintains maps showing many of the public charging stations (their own and others maintained by EVgo, Volta and other major players) throughout North America. Here's how to find the stations in Lancaster County using the ChargePoint map.

Go to the company's website, Chargepoint.com. At the top of the page, click "For drivers." In a column on the left side of the new page, click "Charging map.'' Then enter "Lancaster County'' in the slot that says "I want to charge near … .'' Some of the public stations are located on the map that appears.

They include, for example, stations in Lancaster city's parking garages, a station on Buchanan Avenue near the North Museum, and numerous stations at car dealerships and motels throughout the county. Some stations are free. Some charge for charging.

To find the public stations listed on the DEP website, go to https://lanc.news/ChargingStations.

Click on "fact sheet'' and scroll to the bottom. Click on the ''U.S. Dept. of Energy—Alternative Fuels Data Center'' website. Click on "Locate stations'' at the top of the page. Replace "all fuels'' with "electric'' and enter "Lancaster County.'' Map sites are incomplete; check the 82 charging stations listed beside the map.

Bottom line: Most drivers of electric cars don't need to drive far to find a public charging station.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.