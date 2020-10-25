Take any small town, Lititz for example, and think over its many qualities. Charming? Carefree? Coolest small town? As someone who has lived in Lititz for 18 years, it pains me that I cannot describe it in the same way.

In my experience, growing up in a small town has felt suffocating and restrictive. Constantly being surrounded by the same people, ideas and customs has been the norm for a majority of my life. While I lived in this bubble, I was left completely unaware of the rest of the world and the many issues Lititz has failed to inform me about. Watching and reading the news on television or in local newspapers may give me a sufficient amount of information; however, firsthand experiences have shifted my perspective.

In 2019, I was given the opportunity to travel to the Philippines with my mother. Since it was her home country, it was a very special and monumental trip for me. In addition, this was my first time traveling to a developing country, so it was definitely something that was different and out of my comfort zone.

During my trip, I began seeing a change in my character. Growing up in a safe, small town like Lititz and going to a poor, unstable part of the Philippines made me realize how privileged I was. I do not think people my age in Lititz really understand their privilege and advantages, even though our parents may remind us every day. They always say, “Finish your dinner and be thankful you have food on the table!” but we never realize the value in their words until we see real-world problems such as poverty for ourselves.

Of course, we are only teenagers who have not lived as long of a life, but we have the power to inform ourselves on these issues.

The problem I have been seeing in my hometown is that too many people, both teenagers and adults, do not want to acknowledge these issues nor do they even make an effort. Being biracial, I have dealt with the ignorance of individuals through their actions and words. In both intentional and unintentional ways, I have been called names and treated differently, simply because I look different. Because of this, I felt very embarrassed and insecure until I finally got out of Lititz and immersed myself in a different culture. At that moment, I learned to finally accept myself, change my perspective, and realize that there is always more room for growth, especially in Lititz.

To all of my fellow Gen Zers: Become the better generation. Learn more about the world, stay informed, and advocate change. We have the ability to create a positive culture right here in our small town, so let’s start now.

Sophia Nau is a senior journalism student at Warwick High School.