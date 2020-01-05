You may have noticed that some of today’s most popular actors are starting to lend their looks to a new medium: video games.
Most notably, actors Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus are the faces of two of 2019 and 2020’s highly anticipated video games: Cyberpunk 2077 and Death Stranding, respectively. With these two games being the talk of the gaming world, they show how the industry is currently saturated with photorealistic games — almost to the point of domination.
Photorealism in gaming means the characters and scenery are supposed to mirror real life in visuals as closely as possible. Now that games are using the likenesses of famous actors such as Reeves and Reedus for visibility in the industry, that is only making photorealistic design more appealing for developers. The issue with photorealism spreading within the gaming industry, however, is that many games are becoming indistinct from one another, since photorealism leads to a lack of individuality in visuals.
Most photorealistic games use a gritty aesthetic, and the style is used in many war-related games, such as the Call of Duty series. Since these games share the same goal of resembling real life as much as possible, they inevitably end up looking the same. The rise of the photorealistic style over the years as technology and graphics improve has led to a saturated market of visually indistinguishable games, and companies still wish to cash in on this trend.
The companies that are sticking with stylized games over photorealistic ones seem to be taking the bigger risk. Improved graphics in gaming initially appear to favor the rise of photorealism, since video games no longer need to have cartoon or anime-style graphics to fit console limitations. However, the idea that there is a black-and-white choice between stylized and photorealistic graphics leaves out how developers can use elements of both to produce impressive graphics, as well as individuality.
The upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake stands out for its blend of realistic and stylized qualities. The character models in Final Fantasy VII use incredible realistic details — to the point where you can see the individual pores on their faces — yet they retain the anime style notorious of the Final Fantasy series. The buzz surrounding Final Fantasy VII, especially for its graphics, shows that developers don’t have to sacrifice individuality and creative art design to use the fullest extent of today’s graphic capabilities and to receive acclaim. Hopefully, more games can follow this example in the future.
