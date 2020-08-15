As the business manager of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 23, I spend a fair amount of time working with our union members to make sure they can access the health benefits they’ve earned. I hear from them frequently about their concerns on the rising costs of health care, especially their worries about rising drug prices.

For over 50 years, we have fought to protect the dignity and well-being of our workers. Local 23 represents workers in 18 counties — from the Pennsylvania-New Jersey state line to State College — and we have always made sure that the well-being of our workers comes first, no matter the circumstance.

Our members are part of the local community and, as with working people everywhere, the COVID-19 crisis has made it clearer than ever that they need reliable health care benefits. We’re fortunate that despite the spike in drug prices, the cost increases we’ve seen have been moderate. That’s because of the work done by our pharmacy benefit manager.

Many of the people who benefit from the services of a pharmacy benefit manager might not even realize it, but the work they do is essential in lowering what our union members pay for their prescriptions.

Pharmacy benefit managers work to get the best possible price for prescription drugs by negotiating with drug manufacturers on behalf of health plans, such as the one our members belong to. For chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and other diseases that require a regular medication schedule, pharmacy benefit managers can improve health outcomes simply by making certain that patients have the medications they need — readily at hand and affordably.

Keeping on a medication schedule can be hard when you are concerned about not having enough money to pay for your prescriptions. COVID-19 has made it especially difficult for workers to get to the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions. Pharmacy benefit managers help ensure costs are lower and help people stay on their medications, which makes life better for our members. During COVID-19, they have expanded options for routine, scheduled deliveries of needed medications, helping patients stick to their dosing schedule and achieve better health outcomes during an unprecedented crisis.

I am very concerned about some of the recent attempts in Harrisburg to add more administrative burdens and restrict the activities of our pharmacy benefit managers.

Pennsylvania House Bill 941, currently pending in the Senate, would place new restrictions on the tools pharmacy benefit managers use to bring down drug costs and mandate that they pay increased reimbursements for drugs in the Medicaid program.

These efforts run the risk of negating the progress that has been made in slowing drug price increases and likely will lead us back down the road of rapidly increasing costs. Because drug companies determine the prices they’ll charge for the prescriptions they make, having an empowered negotiator in place is really the only opportunity health plans like ours have to control those costs.

Curtailing the effectiveness of pharmacy benefit managers almost certainly will lead to increased prices for prescriptions. A third-party analysis conducted last year of HB 941 found that it would raise drug costs in Pennsylvania by $138 million per year. At a time when the commonwealth is facing a $3.6 billion deficit, that’s one medical bill we simply can’t afford.

Working people deserve better. They should have access to the medications they need at prices they can afford. As a business manager, I rely on experts in all fields to deliver the highest quality of service for our union. I will be the first to admit I am not an expert on everything and I need the assistance of pharmacy benefit managers to ensure we are getting the best prices possible for our members.

Bill McGee is the business manager of the Heat & Frost Insulators Local 23, which has a coverage area that includes Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.