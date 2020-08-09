Political commentator Walter Lippmann once offered this lament about the modern age: “For the most part we do not first see, and then define, we define first and then see.”

As a labor arbitrator and mediator, I resolve grievances filed by unions challenging actions taken by their employers by analyzing the facts, making findings and drawing conclusions. When asked to mediate, I ascertain the facts and then attempt to define a common ground upon which the parties might compromise. Using Lippmann’s terms, it is my role to “first see, and then define.”

As we draw closer to what is going to be one of the most contentious presidential elections in our lifetimes, I am especially frustrated watching the current political discourse that “defines first, then sees.” I am referring to an increasing penchant for grasping partisan positions and obtusely rejecting out of hand any facts that conflict with the narratives. It is the primary reason for gridlock at all government levels, because political bodies cannot find solutions when they are unable to agree on one set of facts.

Indeed, the U.S. Senate was intended to be the body where things get done by compromise. This is no longer the case. In fact, in our modern age the word “compromise” has taken on a more sordid connotation (“he was caught in a compromising position”). Compromise is now a sign of weakness because it conflicts with the partisans’ definitions.

The National Rifle Association and Planned Parenthood would never be considered kindred spirits politically, yet their partisan approaches are similar. Both groups define first. In the case of the NRA: “the Second Amendment protects citizens’ rights to own a firearm.” Planned Parenthood: “Roe v. Wade and the right of privacy preserves a woman’s right to choose.” Then with teeth-gritting determination both entities resist any proposed restrictions on these constitutional rights. This is so even when the facts — what many Americans “see” (i.e., senseless gun violence, partial birth abortion) — may warrant sensible regulations.

When governing is driven by “define first and then see,” it usually results in endless posturing and law ultimately being made by five U.S. Supreme Court justices. It also leads to overcorrection, as recently evidenced by efforts to defund police departments or to use violence against lawful protests. Most Americans favor neither.

Donald Trump’s presidency has seen the zenith of “define first, then see,” with partisans doubling down on their definitions. Thus, the only negatives Trump’s partisan supporters begrudgingly “see” is that he has trouble reading a teleprompter and tweets too much. Shockingly, they cannot see the very same childish behaviors, overactive ego and boorish treatment of others they would not tolerate if exhibited by their own children, much less their president.

Many cite Trump’s defense of religious liberties and the right to life while ignoring his well-documented less-than-Christian behaviors. These partisans refuse to admit that the self-proclaimed “wartime” president initially dismissed reaction to COVID-19 as a “hoax” and has since blamed others rather than unify the country. Anything “seen” that detracts from the partisans’ definitions is disregarded or deflected (usually with a “what about her emails, Benghazi, etc.,” retort).

People on the anti-Trump side have their own sacred definitions. Based on flimsy evidence and panicked by his 2016 win despite the polls, they defined Trump from the start as an illegitimate president who stole the election by conspiring with Russia. Once this narrative was undermined by the Mueller report, the partisan left simply replaced it with the “obstruction of justice” definition.

They refuse to acknowledge any of Trump’s accomplishments, such as the (pre-COVID-19) robust economy and rising employment numbers. Many Democratic legislators now reject some of the same border security measures they previously supported under President Barack Obama. The partisan left also chooses not to “see” the fact, confirmed by the FBI’s inspector general, that Obama’s FBI provided untruthful and misleading information to obtain warrants to spy on Trump associates even before he took office.

Then there are facts that neither side wants to acknowledge, such as Trump’s termination of trade deals loathed by labor unions or signing bills providing for paid child care leave. The left cannot admit Trump has certain populist leanings, while the right cannot admit that he is less than a true conservative.

If we were to “see” the Trump presidency the way an arbitrator would, we might initially find that the leftist partisans took unethical (and perhaps illegal) steps to marginalize the Trump presidency from the start. Then, with the help of a sympathetic media, it doubled down with impeachment proceedings knowing they never had the votes to convict. We also may find that Trump is a narcissistic, thin-skinned, unsteady leader, who divides by exploiting our worst instincts. On his watch the economy and unemployment improved before the pandemic hit, but he has failed to lead since. Partisans would say all of these findings cannot coexist.

Don’t expect any self-analysis from the partisans because it is hard to admit one’s deeply held definitions are wrong or misplaced. It is much easier to ignore facts to support the narrative. But as John Adams once posited, “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

Alas, our modern-day problems cannot be resolved via arbitration or mediation. They will never be solved utilizing genuine facts and compromise until we are willing to question our revered definitions.

James M. Darby is an arbitrator and mediator who lives in Lancaster. He is a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators and chairman of the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board. The opinions expressed in this column are his own.