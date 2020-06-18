My personal professional experiences have been consistently linked with issues of public health. This grounding in the concern for the public’s health had its start in my first job as a commissioned officer (pharmacist) in the United States Public Health Service. Concepts such as “root causes” and personal responsibility for one’s own health became permanent foundations for my developing views of individual and community health.

Sadly, I have watched as the growing dependence upon health care providers has overshadowed, in my view, the role that personal behaviors and actions can and should play in ensuring healthy lives for everyone.

Yes, I believe that many illnesses and incapacities of individuals exist as a result of their own fault. And yes, with these words, I am committing the dreaded sin of “blaming the victim.” I solidly promote the concept of prevention in the lives of everyone.

I offer two concrete examples supporting my position. First, the 2017 Pennsylvania State Health Improvement Plan stated, “Evidence links obesity, physical inactivity and poor nutrition to shortened lifespan. Today’s youth are in danger of dying at younger ages than their parents.” Second, in the last several years, we have seen a virtual standstill in the lengthening of the lifespan of Americans. Both of these statements are directly linked to inappropriate personal actions and choices. Both lead to illnesses — acute and chronic — that will have lifetime impact.

Personal attention to lifestyle choices is critical for everyone.

Evidence underscoring these concerns for personal action has shown up in our battle with COVID-19. Certainly, protection of oneself and family from a COVID-19 infection should be on everyone’s mind. Given lockdowns, closures and relentless warnings, no one should be unaware of this national invisible menace.

However, all Americans do not face the same potential danger. In an April 10 speech addressing the impact of COVID-19 on people of color, U.S. Public Health Service Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is black, had much to say. He made the point that statistics clearly show that people of color are at greater risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19 than the rest of society. Furthermore, readily available data shows several reasons for this disparity. Adams emphasized what he sees as three general factors:

First, minorities are more likely to live in more densely populated situations. The COVID-19 problems experienced in New York City provide ample evidence of this complication.

Second, many reports emphasize that minorities are less likely to be able to work from home, and they are more likely to work in service occupations that normally bring them in close contact with co-workers and their clients.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Third is the impact of a greater chance that minorities may suffer from more preexisting medical conditions. Evidence from New York City, Detroit, New Orleans and other metropolitan areas support the link of COVID-19 infections with preexisting conditions.

These three factors describe the environment in which many — of course, not all — minorities live and work. These are the factors that may make them more susceptible to the dangerous outcomes of COVID-19.

While recognizing the above factors as serious existing problems facing minorities, Adams also spoke of personal responsibility — actions such as staying home, social distancing, wearing a face mask, hand-washing and avoiding alcohol, tobacco and drugs. He was pointing out that, as with most public health problems, there are things that all individuals can do to prevent or mitigate the problem.

Sadly, according to Robert L. Woodson Sr. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on May 4, there was immediate and significant negative reaction to Adams’ remarks. These negative comments were criticisms and objections to Adams’ references to personal responsibility. It appears that the detractors were blaming him for blaming the victims. These reactions to needed information and advice provided by Adams can be described as unthinkable and dangerous to a large portion of American society.

Yes, promoting personal responsibility and “blaming the victim” are, for too many leaders, unacceptable positions to take. However, my hope is that time and good sense will overcome knee-jerk reactions like this.

This lesson is for everyone. Age, income, race and ethnicity provide no impervious shield from virus transmission.

While Adams addressed his April 10 statements about personal responsibility to communities of color, his guidance should apply to everyone. And it should apply regardless of the level of restrictions that are in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not issue COVID-19 guidelines for any one group; it serves the nation. Personal responsibility by all is at the heart of any approach to a public health issue.

The ultimate success of incorporating prevention in our lives is hard to measure. On a day-to-day basis, there may be no evidence. However, the long run will always prove the value. Then, perhaps, only once in a lifetime, we may face an invisible enemy and find that our most valuable weapon is ourselves. Your life might depend upon personal prevention.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.