Early last month, Mr. and Mrs. Scribbler attended Fete en Noir, a fundraising event at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia. Visitors paid $20 each to sit at dozens of tables amid the tombstones. We ate dinner and listened to a rock band. Some people danced. Others toured the burial ground founded by Quakers in the 1720s.

The Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery, a nonprofit founded in 2017, are using funds from the event to rewire the cemetery caretaker’s house. In this way, they help the cemetery’s board of directors, who operate as a nonprofit 501(c)13 corporation, to maintain and improve the cemetery in perpetuity.

Ross Hetrick, president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, hopes to do something similar — that is, to move beyond volunteer fundraising to provide permanent preservation — for the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery at Mulberry and Chestnut streets in Lancaster. He wants to establish a cemetery owner and provide a substantial endowment.

“This is something I’ve been interested in for a long time, but we’ve had other projects,” says Hetrick, of Gettysburg. “This will be our biggest project ever and something that will hopefully last forever.”

Shreiner-Concord is the final resting place of Thaddeus Stevens, Vermont native, longtime Gettysburg resident and Lancaster’s powerful congressional representative during and after the Civil War.

Stevens chose Shreiner-Concord because it was the only integrated graveyard in Lancaster city when he died in 1868. The Republican champion of racial equality rests beneath an imposing monument at one end of the 1-acre graveyard.

Martin Shreiner, the well-known Lancaster clock maker who established the cemetery in 1836, also is buried there. Shreiner’s descendants eventually moved on to other pursuits and abandoned the cemetery in the mid-20th century. No one has owned it since.

The cemetery began to fall apart. A couple of efforts to preserve its tombstones and revive its grounds were short-lived until the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery Foundation, a group of neighborhood volunteers, took over maintenance. The city of Lancaster cuts the grass. The cemetery now is in good condition, but resources are limited.

“Volunteers and the city are doing a good job, but we want to take it to the next level,” Hetrick says. “The cemetery should have a permanent owner and endowment. Establishing this may take many years.”

The Thaddeus Stevens Society has hired the Lancaster-based law firm of Saxton & Stump to perform a study to determine, among other things, whether the Thaddeus Stevens Society or another organization can operate as a nonprofit 501(c)13 corporation such as the group that runs Mount Bethel in Columbia.

The study also will examine how best to raise money from city, state and, possibly, federal sources, as well as historical groups and other nonprofits to create a substantial endowment.

Once an organization and funds are in place, Hetrick hopes, the little cemetery might begin burying people again — perhaps in a space-saving columbarium that would hold containers of cremated remains, thus providing additional financial resources to the cemetery.

Hetrick believes this is the right time to start the ambitious project. Gettysburg unveiled a statue to Stevens earlier this year. LancasterHistory is creating an educational and interpretive center associated with Stevens’ home and law office on the South Queen Street side of the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The burial ground of Thaddeus Stevens is “a national treasure located in Lancaster,” Hetrick maintains. “It must be preserved.”

Hetrick welcomes suggestions and offers to help. Email: info@thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.