Back in the halcyon days of March 2020, before the impact of the novel coronavirus was so devastating, I placed a phone call to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. I was curious why the early briefings and data collection did not include any mention of the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians with a disability living at home or in congregate-care facilities.

The alarm bells about a crisis in nursing home facilities were sounding, but nothing was mentioned about group homes and people with disabilities. In short order, I was connected to a local case manager who told me matter-of-factly, “We have nothing to do with group homes.”

True enough, but I could not persuade this person that, as a matter of public health and safety, state health officials should care enough to work with the state Department of Human Services to address the issue. This was a pandemic after all, and the deadly pathogen was spreading. Despite the mounting evidence of COVID-19’s seriousness, Pennsylvania was late to the game in addressing public health and people with disabilities.

In fairness, press briefings eventually did include more mention of group home guidelines, but the collection of data and its dissemination to the public are still inadequate.

I mention this experience only to suggest that the commonwealth has a fragmented and sometimes dysfunctional system of public health. I am not a medical expert, but I have spent the past year chairing the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia’s Disability Policy Circle. We have heard from a wide range of professionals and self-advocates across the commonwealth on the difficulties people with disabilities face in housing, employment, education, emergency planning and, especially, access to medical treatment. Much of the testimony bears on public health in the pandemic year and is quite startling.

The silo effect

Whether at the local or state level, Pennsylvania’s system is a perfect example of the silo effect, wherein officials compartmentalize responsibility and don’t talk to each other. The official response to COVID-19 testing and vaccination reminds us of the absence of a well-coordinated and strategic approach to the myriad issues touching on public, or community, health.

This void is painfully obvious in Lancaster’s hyperpoliticized debate over the creation of a countywide public health department. I fear we may soon arrive at the point of “all sound and fury, signifying nothing” as the partisan divide stymies commonsense reform in the public interest. The stakes are high, and elected officials and civic leaders, and even the medical community itself, need to become better informed and engaged in addressing matters of public health and disability.

In the current discussion of a county public health agency, the welfare of individuals with disabilities must be duly considered along with that of all other vulnerable and underrepresented populations. Racial and income disparities, and other social differences, are critical factors in assessing individual and community health outcomes. During this pandemic, awareness of how race and poverty influence both access to health care and proper diagnosis and treatment has grown.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of disability’s impact.

People at risk

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has the sixth-largest population of individuals with disabilities among the 50 states. Nearly 14% of Lancaster County’s adult population lives with a disability; when the under-18 population is factored in, the percentage only increases. Add to this that most people living with a physical and/or cognitive disability are likely to have other underlying medical conditions — “comorbidities” is the term — and it is easy to understand how a compromised autoimmune system makes the individual and, potentially the community, more susceptible to disease spread.

The number of children and adults in Lancaster and across America living with Down syndrome, an intellectual or behavioral disability, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, vision or hearing impairment and other diagnoses has only increased over the decades.

Although it largely has escaped the attention of the media, public health research has documented that individuals with a disability are one and a half times more likely to die if they contract COVID-19. A widely respected study from Britain concluded that individuals with Down syndrome are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die than the general population when exposed to the novel coronavirus. The website Disability Scoop has made much of this research easily available.

‘Lousy social policy’

With the graying of the baby boom generation, it is more than likely that disability is your destiny, as it is mine.

This is one of the harsh realities of the demographics of aging. Mobility issues, mental health and cognitive impairment — and the complex breakdown of the body and the mind of those who exceed life expectancy — may necessitate long-term care either in their home or in a congregate setting. What is true for individuals born with a permanent developmental or congenital condition will also come true for more and more elderly residents. In a sense, we are all just one accident away from just such a plight. And “tough luck” is lousy social policy.

If we have learned anything about community viral spread, it is that congregate-care facilities like nursing homes, prisons, group homes and other long-term care facilities — even hospitals — can be incubators for disease. Especially with a transient staff that moves between facilities and back and forth within the community, the spread of COVID-19 to people with disabilities has not received due consideration.

We are all bound in a single garment of destiny, a web of mutuality that bears on the social and medical realities affecting public health. A well-managed county public health agency that includes disability advocates and self-advocates, and takes their health needs seriously, would be of enormous benefit to individuals and the county as a whole.

It would also ensure better interagency coordination and communication between the county and the commonwealth. A decent respect for the welfare of these citizens and neighbors is not too much to ask.

Given the evident risks, the investment is well worth the effort.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).