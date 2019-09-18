“Upon further review.”
This phrase entered our lexicon with the advent of instant replay in the NFL. Some calls now can be reviewed to see if the call made by the official on the field jibes with what the replay shows. Many bad calls are overturned. Many calls are affirmed, showing how good the officiating can be in some very difficult situations. Most of us wish that life had a replay function and that bad calls could be reversed.
In what passes for “real life,” many calls we make can be questioned. Some see them as “bad calls.” Others say they are “good calls.” The disputing can be interminable. Sometimes facts can resolve the situation. Often there is lively disagreement about what is factual and what is nonsense. Like East and West, “never the twain shall meet.” Most trials feature arguments about what the facts are and what they mean. It’s enough to keep heads spinning. Especially when you toss in a religious component.
Stuart Wesbury, writing in the Aug. 25 Sunday LNP (“Evaluate this president based on outcomes”) views President Donald Trump’s performance as worthy of support, citing a number of factors. He identifies himself as an Evangelical Christian. I view myself as an evangelical Christian. Capital E versus lowercase e makes a difference.
The Merriam-Webster online dictionary defines evangelical as follows: “of, relating to, or being in agreement with the Christian gospel especially as it is presented in the Four Gospels.”
Evangelical (capital E), the adjective itself, is also characterized as fundamentalist. Churches have separated or been formed over that difference. The variety of Christian churches are not necessarily one happy family. A higher proportion of Trump supporters are found in Evangelical churches.
All of the factors Wesbury cites could be subjects of spirited argument. He speaks of outcomes, which is most surely a useful approach. Across the health care fields, for example, “evidence-based treatment” is the gold standard approach. If we are to look at outcomes, we need to look at a range of data. Often things become murkier. There’s the well-worn line: “The operation was a success, but the patient died.”
Not everyone would agree that Trump receives full credit for the economy. Tracking the data since 2008, it is clear that recovery from a substantial recession began and progressed during the Obama administration. Trump inherited a growing economy, not a stagnant one. Cutting regulations encouraged growth. A case can be made that it also increased environmental danger and lessened important worker safety standards.
Then there are the tax cuts, which benefited some tremendously but most only marginally and no longer seem to be having an impact — except on the deficit, which has ballooned to a trillion dollars.
Eliminating the “Obamacare” mandate pleases some, but raises costs and concerns for others. Societies tend to accept that some things, like defense, are so important that all must handle some of the cost. Health care is another one of those important things. The health of others matters to all of us, affects all of us. We are interconnected even at great distances. Making believe that the health of others has no impact on us is just that, make-believe
Trump’s appointing (some might say anointing) of conservative justices to federal courts and the Supreme Court or his approach to trade with China do not receive slam-dunk agreement. Returning the country to the 18th century may not be the best approach. Much has changed. We adjust or cease to be. Adjustment is no easy thing, especially when it appears to be a moral issue.
Help is available. The Gospels present a question that needs to be asked of all who support Trump. The question applies to outcomes as well. Indeed, the question applies no matter about whom, or about what, we are talking: “Have you counted the cost?”
First, some context. The three synoptic Gospels present the reality of the cost in following Jesus. Luke presents the parable of building a tower but first figuring the cost (Luke 14: 28-30) to make certain you have enough to complete the job. There is always a cost. Someone observed: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
Choosing to embrace Trump because he has supported some things you like still comes at a price. His supporters have thrown their support to one who: 1) lives a lifestyle that many would find objectionable; 2) does nothing without having a self-serving purpose; 3) prevaricates profusely, wantonly and with such frequency that nothing he says can be believed; 4) is the last person you would want your offspring to use as a role model; 5) has driven wedges between every historic American alliance and embraced countries we have a tough time seeing as safe; 6) has hired the unqualified and the scrofulous for many important positions; 7) attacks, demeans, disparages all but those who flatter him excessively; 8) never admits mistakes nor apologizes; 9) reacts with the impetuosity of a child; 10) shamelessly violates the emoluments clause.
And then there are clear signs of increasing erratic and dysfunctional behavior. This list is, by no means, exhaustive.
Are the benefits worth the costs? You cannot have any benefits without picking up the excess baggage. Is that something you want to carry?
Upon further review, all people of faith are called to make cost/benefit analyses of their choices. We do it imperfectly, to be sure. We strive to become better at it, but only grace will lead us home.
Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.