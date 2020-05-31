“Racism is not getting worse. It's getting filmed.” — Actor and producer Will Smith.

As I watched the video of the horrific, dehumanizing act of a white Minneapolis police officer placing his knee on the neck of a black man named George Floyd — an act that led to Floyd’s senseless and tragic death — I experienced many different emotions. Anger, frustration, sadness and disappointment all collided.

I am a white pastor who has a number of African American friends — men and women, beloved sons and daughters of black parents — whom I love. They have helped me see and understand a little bit of the harsh reality of what life is like when you’re not white. I know that I don’t fully understand, but I want to.

I am also friends with police officers whom I love and who are servants — men and women who put their lives on the line, under pressure to protect our communities. I know that I don’t fully understand, but I want to.

How do we respond to an injustice like Floyd’s death as a community of faith? Social media posts? Thoughts and prayers? Emotional reactions are normal, but after some time, the emotions wane and life moves on.

The church, however, has a responsibility not just to stand against racism but to be a leading voice against racial injustice and for racial reconciliation. There is no other entity on Earth that should be more committed to these causes than the church.

Here’s why: I believe God created different colors and cultures on purpose. The color of our eyes, the color of our skin, our primary language, our family of origin — all were created by God in his image. We’ve been designed with diversity in mind. Yet the world we grew up in, and currently live in, can influence us to judge one another based on our external features.

To be clear, racism of any kind is evil, self-righteous and defies our Creator. Racism should have no place in how we view and value people. We should call it out when we see it and condemn it every time.

We must also stand against racial injustice. People of color should not have to live in fear that they will be treated unfairly based on the color of their skin. Women should not have to worry that their husbands may not return home from work or an errand. Parents should not have to live in fear that their sons may not come home. The desire for racial justice is a desire for peace and a longing for safety.

The reality that we live in a broken world faces us every day, but the good news is that God so loved the whole world, every person of every race, that he gave his son Jesus Christ to save us from our sin and brokenness. It is in Christ that we are reconciled to God. “For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them. And he gave us this wonderful message of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:19).

As people of faith, we have been given a message of reconciliation. We may not think it’s enough but we must bring injustice out of the darkness and into the light. We do that by speaking up and speaking out. We do that by building relationships with people who look different than we do, by asking questions — and by listening to understand. We do that by praying for our brothers and sisters who have experienced injustice, by empathizing with their pain.

Too many people have opinions and too few have humbly listened to our brothers and sisters of color and believed their experiences. This will be deeply uncomfortable and challenging to many of us — that is a sign we are doing it right.

On March 8, 1965, the day after “Bloody Sunday,” when civil rights marchers were beaten by state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said this from the pulpit: “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”

We’ve been given a message of reconciliation, but will we speak up?

Matt Mylin is the lead pastor at Worship Center, a Lancaster church. Email: pastormatt@worshipcenter.org.