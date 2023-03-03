As a Lancaster local, born and raised here, I have always marveled at the lustrous Fulton Theatre. It wasn’t until high school that I became a fairly regular patron, witnessing impressive productions on stage. But I always attended plays with white friends.

The day before Christmas Eve, I was invited to see the musical “White Christmas” by a friend who had two extra tickets and also happened to be a member of the Fulton’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee.

The friend I invited to join me is, like me, a person of color.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and their obligation to oversee so many people, it must have been a very stressful night for the volunteers. But here was my experience.

Upon arrival to the theater, I checked into the box office to get my tickets but my friend on the IDEA committee already had the tickets. So I and the friend with me were denied entry.

It took around 15 minutes and three conversations before my friend and I were permitted to enter the theater. We weren’t shown to our seats or given programs until we asked for them.

For the first time at the Fulton, I felt unwelcome. My friend did, too.

Microaggressions are subtle ways of making someone who is not white feel “other-ed” or out of place.

For people of color, they provoke a lingering feeling, an uneasiness that makes us wonder if we’re being treated with indifference or wariness because we’re not white.

Because I’ve learned to advocate for myself and because I care about my community and the well-being of others, I wanted to figure out what had happened and how it could be resolved.

In early January, I — along with my friend who attended the musical with me — met with the Fulton’s director of education and outreach, as well as the artistic director, to talk about our experience. From the phone conversation we had before the meeting, it seemed like the Fulton was apologetic about the situation and wanted to create a solution together.

My goal was to have a productive discussion about ways to make people of color feel more welcome and excited about the Fulton. I appreciated the opportunity to air my grievances, but I felt like I was met with more defensiveness than openness. Nevertheless, after the meeting, I still had hope that there was room to collaborate, so I sent a follow-up email outlining some suggestions I had.

The next day, Jan. 13, I received an email from Fulton Artistic Director Marc Robin thanking me for my “passion,” and noting that he had “many thoughts, ideas and possible suggestions/changes that can and will happen at the Fulton.” He noted his sadness that I still felt “wary of our commitment” and wrote that “only actions, time and change will eventually clarify the Fulton’s (and my) convictions.”

He promised that he would respond to my entire email in full; he did not.

He was present at an additional meeting, but that seemed focused mostly on the Fulton’s relationship with the School District of Lancaster. I tried to no avail to go over some of the points that had been raised in our previous meeting.

On Jan. 23, I received an email that said the Fulton’s board and executive staff were “in agreement that equity and cultivating a place of welcome for everyone must be our #1 priority.”

That was great news. But it has been radio silence since then.

I am a lover of the arts and believe that artistic spaces should be accessible and welcoming to everyone. The current show the Fulton Theatre is producing is “The Wiz,” a historically Black show with a rich history and strong cultural significance. I want to help ensure that all people of color in the Lancaster community feel safe seeing a musical with characters and a story that represents them.

Sobeida Rosa is an Afro-Latina of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent with a passion for social justice advocacy. An Ithaca College graduate, she is the co-founder of the Lancaster Changemakers’ Collective, a group that aims to empower people in Lancaster to properly advocate for themselves.