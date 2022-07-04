In my position, I talk a lot about ways to help businesses grow, and what I say is success begins with thriving Pennsylvania families.

The connection between families being financially secure and businesses prospering is clear. When people have extra revenue, many times they inject it into the economy. And that is why my organization, the National Federation of Independent Business of Pennsylvania, supports creating a state earned income tax credit.

This refundable tax credit is exactly what the state needs right now to put taxpayer earnings back into the pockets of working households. One of the end results would be more spending on businesses, large and small, which would result in adding more people to the workforce and employees being able to increase their work hours.

It’s not just businesses that benefit. The refundable earned income tax credit would help state and local governments move forward from the pandemic. When there is more financial stability in a home, communities decrease the need for — and cost of — social services.

The federal government offers an earned income tax credit, and the idea of states doing the same is nothing new.

Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is behind many of its peers. Across the country, 30 states have enacted an earned income tax credit to support working families and help enhance local economies.

Pennsylvania has a tax forgiveness program that has been in place for decades, and it provides some relief to Pennsylvania families each year. But many families who struggle financially are not eligible for this tax forgiveness. An earned income tax credit program would fix that.

A study done through the United Way of Pennsylvania shows that a state earned income tax credit could benefit as many as 874,000 eligible households in our commonwealth.

The study also found that $1 in state funds used for a refundable tax credit will generate a return of $7 from additional state and local tax income, business revenue and reduced spending on public assistance.

The National Federation of Independent Business of Pennsylvania is partnering with the United Way of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children and the AFL-CIO of Pennsylvania to support legislation to create a state earned income tax credit. Bills have been introduced in the state Senate by Sen. Mario Scavello (Senate Bill 1082) and in the state House by Rep. Martina White (House Bill 2382).

The National Federation of Independent Business of Pennsylvania also advocates lowering the corporate net income tax in the state, which would create a more competitive climate for job creation here in Pennsylvania. The Legislature can combine efforts and reduce taxes on employers while allowing for a refundable tax credit for working families.

When an earned income tax credit is combined with the current Pennsylvania tax forgiveness program, 1 in 4 Pennsylvanians would receive some form of state income tax relief. And lower taxes mean more money in the pockets of hard-working residents.

Here is what the United Way research says about a state earned income tax credit:

— A 10% state earned income tax credit would generate annual benefits of at least $562 million for Pennsylvania’s economy. At a 25% credit, the likely benefits total at least $1.2 billion.

— A 10% earned income tax credit would mean avoiding spending $176 million in human services costs. At 25%, that human services cost avoidance is $213 million.

— At 10% of the federal benefit, nearly 716,000 households would receive an average benefit of $197 per year. A refundable state earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal benefit would help about 874,000 households with an average benefit of $594 per year.

Far too many Pennsylvanians are working two and three jobs these days and still not earning enough to pay their bills. A state earned income tax credit would give families relief, strengthen their financial security and create a boost for local businesses. That is a win-win scenario for our state, and lawmakers would be applauded for making this happen.

Greg Moreland is state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses of Pennsylvania.