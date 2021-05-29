Workplace protections, stable jobs and a pathway to the middle class: For more than a century, our nation’s labor unions have been the strongest boosters for American workers.

But for the last several decades, anti-worker forces, often led by Republican politicians in Washington and Harrisburg, have tried to strip workers of their power.

We see the results today everywhere we look — in stagnant middle-class wages and rising income inequality, or in dangerous working conditions even in the middle of a global pandemic.

Luckily, President Joe Biden and Democrats know this needs to change. That’s why they’ve introduced the American Jobs Plan, which contains Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO Act.

This vital legislation would play a critical role in strengthening unions, which in turn would address the staggering inequities in Pennsylvania’s workforce.

As Pennsylvania Democrats’ push for a higher minimum wage remains uncertain, expanding the ranks of organized labor would give more people a living wage. The U.S. Labor Department reports unionized workers’ median earnings are about 19% higher than those of nonunion workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light what many workers’ advocates have argued for years: When our communities become unsafe, front-line workers — often with very few workplace protections — face the biggest risk.

No one should go to work in fear for their lives. But for the last 14 months, far too many Pennsylvanians have had to do just that — not just at hospitals and clinics, but on mail routes and at grocery stores. Now, more than ever, we are reminded of the significant risk essential workers face and the need for stronger worker protections.

The best way to ensure a safer workplace is a strong union. Organized workplaces are safer workplaces. A union contract often includes language restricting excess shifts, requiring safety equipment, and better health insurance.

Pennsylvania has a long legacy of placing workers’ rights at the forefront by elevating pro-labor legislation and policies. It is time we live up to that and address those fundamental weaknesses by passing the PRO Act.

Unions have weakened and membership has declined across the country as the balance of power has shifted toward corporate managers who have exploited outdated labor laws to bust unions and intimidate workers.

Thankfully, unions now have President Biden in their corner. Just last month, in a historic move, he came out in support of Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama.

“This is new. Nothing like it before,” labor historian Nelson Lichtenstein observed. “Politicians always give great speeches at union conventions and avoid union organizing campaigns because of the possibility of failure. But Biden broke this norm.”

Biden also made it clear in his speech that he is aware that today’s working class has large contingents of Black people, Latinos and women. He is calling on Congress to update the social contract that provides workers with a fair shot to get ahead, so they can overcome racial and other inequalities that have been barriers for too many Americans.

Biden followed up his Bessemer remarks with the American Jobs Plan and, with it, the PRO Act. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO has applauded the American Jobs Plan and called it “nothing short of heroic.” By protecting “the right to organize,” the AFL-CIO continues, “we ensure that all workers can prosper.”

Our pro-worker U.S. Sen. Bob Casey came out in support of the bill earlier this month. I applaud him for signing on to be a co-sponsor.

The PRO Act is the next step to level the playing field for workers. A level playing field is all we are asking for. Casey has shown real leadership on the PRO Act, and it is our hope that Sen. Pat Toomey will follow his lead and support this critical bill.

The PRO Act is the most significant piece of law to strengthen workers’ rights in over 80 years. The lives and the health of working families of Pennsylvania depend on their ability to have a voice in how they do their jobs. They depend on the passage of the PRO Act. Let’s join President Biden and get it done.

Robert Bair is the business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ local union No. 143.