Prior to Election Day, prospects for Democrats appeared to be grim. Commentators from across the political spectrum warned that a red wave was approaching, one that could wash away even the stunning results from the 2010 midterms, when the Democrats lost a whopping 63 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrats, too, were on the wrong side of history. Midterm elections have almost always produced a negative showing for the incumbent president’s party, as voters weigh not just the merits of people on the ballot, but the president’s performance. Regardless of whether they are within his control, dismaying inflation figures, often cited as voters’ No. 1 concern, did not bode well for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats.

Early Tuesday night, the red-hued tsunami appeared on the horizon, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, earning a sweeping victory in that state’s gubernatorial race. Marco Rubio, the state’s Republican U.S. senator, also won his reelection race with ease.

Eyes turned elsewhere, particularly to Pennsylvania. The state has transformed into a quintessential battleground, potentially holding the key to Republican control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats hoped to gain the seat shed by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, putting their faith in John Fetterman, a man whose common, everyday demeanor resonated with voters.

Fetterman seemed poised to secure the seat. His opponent, former television personality Mehmet Oz, was unpopular with voters, seen as an affluent outsider incapable of connecting with the problems of ordinary Pennsylvanians. But lingering issues from a stroke he suffered in May imperiled Fetterman’s prospects, with many viewing him as unable to serve. Nevertheless, Fetterman defeated Oz in a close race.

Though that race may have been seen as the most important on the national stage, Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race held massive implications for the commonwealth.

Republicans hoped that they would gain control of the whole of Pennsylvania’s government (they have controlled the state Senate since 1994 and the state House since 2010).

And upon whom did they rest their hopes? Doug Mastriano, a candidate so dangerous in his positions that he makes former President Donald Trump seem almost tame. Mastriano, a state senator since 2019, began gaining steam as a possible candidate for governor during the initial lockdowns prompted by COVID-19. Taking to Facebook Live, Mastriano assailed the orders issued by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, claiming that masking children in schools was akin to child abuse.

Mastriano is an ardent supporter of Trump and the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Mastriano called the 2020 election a fraud and sought a “forensic investigation” of the results. He took busloads of Trump supporters to the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and he remained on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after the violence started that day.

His views on abortion, meanwhile, aligned with Republicans, but were jarringly more extreme. In a 2019 interview with public radio station WITF, Mastriano said that women who violated his proposed heartbeat bill — which would have banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected — should be charged with murder.

Mastriano’s extreme positions made him a long shot to attain the Republican gubernatorial nomination, let alone the governorship. Throughout the campaign, which pitted a moderate politician against an extremist firebrand, Shapiro remained well ahead in the polls. All seemed well for Democrats; they appeared poised to extend their stay in Pennsylvania’s governor’s residence for at least another four years.

But polls can be deceiving, as they were in the 2016 presidential election. Much like Trump’s supporters, Mastriano voters may have been too reticent to voice their support for the right-wing candidate publicly. The fear was that on Election Day, his quiet supporters would head to the polls in droves, thereby securing an election victory that pollsters could not have seen coming.

Thankfully, for Pennsylvania, democracy and women’s rights, this did not happen. Though he has yet, as of this writing, to concede the election (yet another move he borrowed from Trump), Mastriano will not be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

He should not be Pennsylvania’s next anything.

Michael Votano was born in Lancaster County. He serves as a media specialist for the state House of Representatives’ Democratic Caucus; this column reflects his personal views.