The Pennsylvania House State Government Committee recently held hearings to scrutinize the Wolf administration’s pandemic mismanagement and transparency failures throughout the crisis.

Even today, many aspects of Gov. Tom Wolf's response to COVID-19 remain opaque and perplexing to citizens and lawmakers working to restore our commonwealth to normalcy.

This month, for instance, Democratic officials in the Philadelphia suburbs criticized Wolf for confusing state data about the region’s vaccine supply.

“I personally found it difficult to interpret,” said Montgomery County Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh, a Democrat. “I don’t have the information from the state, and it’s been enormously frustrating. We’re just asking for simple transparency here.”

In fact, Wolf has dismissed bipartisan concerns about his lack of transparency since last spring, when the governor wielded emergency executive powers to suspend Right-to-Know Law requests under his purview.

Since then, Wolf has continued to evade reporters, citizen watchdogs and lawmakers who have demanded answers to his arbitrary decision-making — often backed by still-secret data and metrics.

Indeed, this year’s Sunshine Week — the News Leaders Association’s long-standing celebration of public access to information — was a sobering reminder of how little Pennsylvanians know about the reasons behind life-changing gubernatorial decisions.

Wolf has consistently rebuffed basic questions about what led him to unilaterally impose his wide-ranging restrictions, including business closures and county lockdowns. Pennsylvanians have endured the profound consequences, and they now understand how a governor can disrupt their livelihoods and communities with little accountability.

That could be about to change.

With few exceptions, Wolf has successfully resisted calls for transparency because his own disaster declarations grant him emergency powers.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with responsibly expediting Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response, but Wolf’s unrestrained consolidation of these powers — which he has single-handedly wielded for more than one year — demonstrates the need for limitations.

In this May’s primary, a ballot referendum — if passed — would prevent a governor from perpetually extending disaster declarations without legislative consent.

If Pennsylvanians approve this referendum, the state constitution will limit future governors to 21-day disaster declarations, and thereafter require the General Assembly’s approval for extensions.

If such a policy had already been in place, countless unemployed workers and business owners in Pennsylvania might not have lost their livelihoods by executive decree.

As this past year shows, the public deserves answers about unilateral gubernatorial decisions that, once enforced, proved devastating. Over 12,000 nursing home residents, for example, died last year — about half of Pennsylvania’s pandemic fatalities. The state House Oversight Committee is now rightfully investigating this disturbing outcome.

Meanwhile, Wolf established a puzzling waiver process last spring that allowed only select businesses to remain open. When a state Senate committee subpoenaed Wolf to produce information about these arbitrary standards, he refused to comply and instead released a list of business exemptions.

Eugene DePasquale, then auditor general, concluded the waiver program was a “subjective process.”

Wolf’s lack of transparency tainted his entire COVID-19 response. As economic and social conditions worsened — and county and local governments struggled to navigate the crisis — Wolf went weeks without live press conferences. Then, during brief virtual press conferences, the governor often answered pre-submitted questions; he typically barred the media from directly asking live or follow-up questions.

Even as Wolf confronted increasing questions about his decision-making, he kept extending his emergency powers indefinitely.

The legislative branch, though, didn’t just sit on its hands. Instead, Republicans and Democrats alike rebuked Wolf’s unilateral governance by passing bills that sought to reopen pandemic-safe businesses; give counties power over their own reopening plans; and even terminate the governor’s disaster declaration through a concurrent resolution.

Wolf vetoed all of those bills, though he eventually enacted many of their provisions on his own. Most significantly, both parties unanimously passed a bill last summer requiring Wolf to respond to open records requests, which Wolf promised to veto, but ended up simply refusing to sign.

Now, with the upcoming May 18 statewide referendum, the elected representatives of the people have offered citizens a path to restore accountability that can’t be vetoed.

Wolf’s continued unilateral mismanagement and his perpetual emergency powers have hurt our communities. This May, Pennsylvanians should vote to approve the ballot question, to protect livelihoods and restore transparency.

Stephen Bloom is vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation (CommonwealthFoundation.org), a free-market think tank in Harrisburg. Twitter: @Liberty4pa.