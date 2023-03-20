As Pennsylvania’s new governor, Josh Shapiro has a responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars. His administration should prioritize reducing fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer funds at every opportunity, in order to protect the hardworking citizens of the commonwealth.

As an added responsibility, Shapiro was recently tasked with appointing his successor to the role of state attorney general, selecting his former first deputy attorney general, Michelle Henry, for the position.

Taxpayer advocates hope Shapiro and Henry will soon join a majority of states in leading the effort to pass a state False Claims Act modeled on the federal statute. The federal law and its state counterparts have done much to root out fraud that occurs with federal and state tax dollars, while also rewarding those who come forward to expose these deceitful and illegal activities.

President Abraham Lincoln first signed the False Claims Act into law, which is why it’s commonly called Lincoln’s Law. The act was used to combat fraud against the federal government during the Civil War, but, since then, it has been used to recover nearly $70 billion in stolen government funds.

Earlier this year, U.S. Department of Justice Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton called the False Claims Act “one of the most important tools available to the department both to deter and to hold accountable those who seek to misuse public funds.”

The federal False Claims Act was strengthened in 1986 when U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and U.S. Rep. Howard Berman, D-Calif., revitalized the qui tam provision, allowing whistleblowers to share in any recoveries made. The goal was to increase incentives to whistleblowing, which often comes at great personal and professional cost — and it worked. This provision alone has resulted in nearly two-thirds of all False Claims Act recoveries.

Thirty states, the District of Columbia, and large cities including New York City and Chicago have their own versions of the False Claims Act on the books, allowing them to fight fraud and recover stolen government dollars at the state and local levels.

Many of our neighboring states, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, have their own versions of the False Claims Act, as do Philadelphia and Allegheny County. The concept of the False Claims Act is certainly not a foreign idea to our region, and certainly not to our state’s two most populated areas.

Gov. Shapiro should endorse and support a state False Claims Act, especially since he supported legislation as the state attorney general in 2020. A bipartisan bill introduced that year was not only focused on rooting out Medicaid fraud, but granted the state attorney general the power to investigate other potential cases of false claims made against the commonwealth. In a press conference unveiling the legislative package, then-Attorney General Shapiro noted the difficulty the state had battling Medicaid fraud and urged passage of the bill.

“As one of the top eight Medicaid spending states, Pennsylvania is the only one without a False Claims Act, which means we cannot comprehensively combat Medicaid fraud and recoup money lost,” Shapiro said. “A state False Claims Act and the reforms recommended by the grand jury that are being put forth today offer a dynamic, multi-faceted approach to fixing these problems.”

Shapiro stated clearly then that the “winners” of a state False Claims Act “are going to be the taxpayers.”

It’s important for Pennsylvania to enact its own version of the False Claims Act that goes beyond Medicaid fraud, because fraud can, and does, occur in almost every facet where government money transits.

Currently, the looming threat of a recession hovers above all elected leaders. During the last recession in 2008 and 2009, cases of fraud went up, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. While we don’t know what the future may hold, elected leaders must ensure they are doing everything in their power to ensure government funds do not go to waste and are being used as efficiently and effectively as possible — something hardworking Pennsylvanians do each and every day with their own budgets.

Shapiro and Henry face many challenges in their respective offices. They both will have a duty and obligation to see to it that each taxpayer dollar is protected from all forms of fraud, waste and abuse. It is imperative that they follow what many neighboring states, as well as what Philadelphia and Allegheny County have already done, and pass a comprehensive False Claims Act to equip the state government with all the tools needed to hold fraudsters accountable when they harm our government and the taxpaying men and women of Pennsylvania.

Jeb White of Lancaster is president and chief executive officer of Taxpayers Against Fraud, a public interest, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and empowering whistleblowers who expose fraud on the government and the financial markets.