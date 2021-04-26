Robyn and Michael Hodgson were carefully exploring an abandoned house when Robyn fell through the living room floor.

The Akron couple were investigating a home vacated decades ago when the Army Corps of Engineers created the Tochs Island Dam Project in the Upper Delaware River Valley. While taking a photo, Robyn found the floor collapsing behind her. She fell with it.

She grasped a beam and held on until Michael could pull her up onto a thin strip of flooring that remained.

“Exploring is extremely dangerous,”' conclude the Hodgsons in “Abandoned Pennsylvania: Ruins of the Family Dream,” a new book of photos published by Acadia Press.

Despite the challenges, pursuing this unusual pastime has yielded extraordinary photos of dozens of at least 300,000 abandoned Pennsylvania houses, many with plaster dropping off the walls and pianos straining to plummet through rotting floors into basements.

While abandonment often results from “industry collapse, corruption or misfortune,” the authors say in their brief introduction to the photos, there is also a beauty in “the way the light catches the faded windows, peeling paint and crumbling horse hair plaster, the details of historic carpentry, or the faltering exterior contrasted with spring blooms. ...”

Robyn, a freelance journalist and writing instructor and former Lancaster New Era staff writer, and Michael, an occupational therapy assistant, have an agenda beyond exploration and photography. They hope many of these homes can be saved.

The prospects for preservation include mansions that, if they had been maintained, would be praised as architectural masterpieces. “Citizens must demand their local municipalities pass zoning laws to protect these historic treasures,” the authors say.

The saddest homes are the most modest — the ones that owners walked away from unwillingly. They contain the accumulated photos, furniture and other belongings of a family’s lifetime, slowly disintegrating as the elements sweep in through disintegrating roofs and broken windows.

Besides the ruling of eminent domain that created abandoned homes on the edges of the lake created by the Tochs Island Dam project, the authors say many other factors contribute to abandonment. They include the demise of industries, especially deep coal mining; poor homeowner protection laws; deceptive mortgage plans; and racism fostered by discriminatory government rules.

The Hodgsons hope readers of their book will remember that “these lost shells were someone’s dreams once. They were filled with hope and joy. Although they are now abandoned, maybe one day they can symbolize the future for a family once more.”

17 chickens in the trunk

On a Saturday morning in 1937, Victor Weaver and his wife, Edith, filled the trunk of their car with 17 freshly dressed chickens on ice. They drove from their farm in Blue Ball to Sharon Hill Farmers’ Market in the suburbs of Philadelphia. They sold all of those chickens,

That was the beginning of what would become Victor F. Weaver Inc. Soon the Weavers were selling hundreds of chickens. They moved to New Holland and began processing more poultry.

Today Victor Weaver is one of Lancaster County’s largest employers, processing tons of chicken products each year. Holly Farms purchased the company in 1988 and Tyson Foods bought Holly Farms in 1989.

Allan W. Shirk, a retired Lancaster Mennonite School social studies teacher, has written a history of the business. Books can be purchased through the publisher, Masthof Press, the New Holland Area Historical Society (717-538-3079) and Good's Store in East Earl.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.