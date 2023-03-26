One of the key factors to business success is a government that works well.

While government won’t pay your bills or bring in customers, a functional, healthy government is critical to creating a market-friendly environment in which businesses like mine can thrive. This especially applies to the government’s responsibility to administer elections in an effective manner.

Just as businesses are constantly asking customers for feedback so they can adjust their products and processes to better serve their customers, the officials who run the commonwealth should do the same and build trust with voters.

So the time has come for the Pennsylvania Legislature to listen to the feedback it has received from its constituents. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania issued a letter in support of precanvassing ballots — opening, inspecting and counting mail ballots before Election Day (but not recording or publishing results) — along with moving the deadline for absentee and mail-in ballot applications to 15 days prior to an election. The association also has advocated for convening the Election Law Advisory Board to ensure that counties have a seat at the table when these decisions are being made.

While counties across the commonwealth expected an increase in mail-in ballots due to Act 77 of 2019, no one predicted the seismic shift in the use of mail-in voting during a worldwide pandemic.

Some politicians may want Lancaster County to be “the Florida of Pennsylvania.” Lancaster County, like Florida, remains red and is a retirement destination with a strong, diverse economy. It is also growing, while the rest of Pennsylvania is shrinking.

But when it comes to administering elections, Lancaster County is vintage Florida, rather than modern-day Florida.

The Sunshine State learned from its failures during the 2000 presidential election. In the wake of that controversy-plagued election, Florida arguably went on to become a standard-bearer for how U.S. elections should be carried out.

For Pennsylvania to join Florida in that category, our leaders need to reform the way the commonwealth conducts its elections. While Act 77 ushered in some sorely needed election reforms, it was written by legislators and staffers who lacked experience administering elections at the county level. That lack of experience shows up every election in the patchwork way in which different Pennsylvania counties handle and process ballots. This contributes to extensive delays in reporting results and an unfortunate decline in the public’s trust in the election system.

Being able to process ballots quickly and fairly requires elections officials to prepare ahead of time so that Election Day tabulations go smoothly. Currently, elections officials are restricted by an antiquated law that prohibits them from precanvassing ballots. Fixing this is overdue.

Bills have been introduced in this legislative session in Harrisburg that would provide the legal framework and guidelines for counties to begin ballot precanvassing.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 38 states allow elections officials to begin processing absentee or mail-in ballots prior to the election. Their adoption of ballot precanvassing illustrates that the measure is neither liberal nor conservative and does not lead to rampant election fraud.

Precanvassing simply allows county elections officials to focus on the important task of supervising Election Day activities without having to worry about processing mail-in ballots simultaneously.

The Pennsylvania Legislature needs to update Act 77 to allow for precanvassing. Act 77 also should be updated to include clear direction on ballot curing — allowing voters to fix minor mistakes (such as erroneous dates or missing signatures) on their ballots — as well as guidance regarding the placement, supervision and collection of drop boxes. The goal is to ensure that the election experience is the same from county to county across the commonwealth.

It’s tough to get people to agree on just about anything. Yet, business leaders, government reform advocates, county commissioners and other legislative leaders are all calling for precanvassing reforms. Not only will these reforms allow counties to administer elections more effectively and efficiently, but they will also help bolster trust in our elections and, ultimately, trust in our government.

Good elections translate to good government, which is good for business. Perhaps if the Legislature can come together to solve this relatively simple issue, maybe — just maybe — it can then focus on even bigger problems facing the commonwealth.

Ethan Demme is the CEO of Demme Learning and an East Lampeter Township supervisor. He is a former chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County; he left the GOP in 2021. He serves on the Business for America PA advisory council.