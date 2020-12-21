One-year-old Chesten McKoy of Philadelphia was one of the first babies whose parents accessed the $100 education savings account Pennsylvania now provides to every baby born to state residents. His parents, profiled on NBC Nightly News, explained how meaningful this is to them since together the college graduates have about $100,000 in student loan debt.

“I don’t want him to go through that,” his mother, Halston, explained.

The McKoys received the $100 starter deposit through Pennsylvania’s Keystone Scholars program. The funds are invested by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department in a pooled PA 529 account. Children have until the age of 29 to use the money for tuition or other related expenses at a college, vocational or technical school.

The McKoys then opened their own PA 529 College and Career Savings Program account. Why would they do this while their child is still so young? Because just $25 a month invested into such an account can grow to as much as $10,000 by the time Chesten turns 18.

A bipartisan coalition of state leaders including state Sens. John Gordner and Vincent Hughes, led by Treasurer Joe Torsella, introduced Keystone Scholars in 2019, making Pennsylvania the first state in the country to legislate and implement a universal at-birth child development account program.

To date, Treasury has funded more than 200,000 accounts with $100 for each of Pennsylvania’s newest future scholars. The program is free to families and doesn’t use general fund revenues. All funding comes from additional earnings on the state’s well-managed PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan fund, as well as private donations.

This work is my passion. My parents paid for me to attend a private university, and I took that for granted along with all the other opportunities afforded me by the birth lottery. That was until I took a break from my corporate job at the age of 29 and went to Honduras to start a school as part of a church mission.

Working in a one-room schoolhouse, I became extremely invested in the elementary and middle school children I was teaching. I also got an unvarnished, firsthand look at poverty in the community. So many children were smart, curious and excited to learn, but they didn’t see any opportunity in front of them, which was heartbreaking.

When I returned to the U.S., I gave up corporate life and switched to a career in international development, with a focus on financial empowerment.

Since then, I’ve had the privilege of working and living in countries such as India and the Philippines to help reduce poverty through financial services and business-oriented solutions.

More recently, I yearned to support families closer to my home in Lancaster and now oversee Pennsylvania’s education and disability savings programs. We need to do more to help all children have the opportunities, like a good post-secondary education without loads of debt, that I took for granted. The cost of higher education has skyrocketed — nearly tripling in the past 30 years. Pennsylvania graduates have the second-highest student debt load in the country and more jobs, better jobs and higher salaries here go to those with college educations.

Programs like Keystone Scholars are critical — in part because they prompt families to start saving early. They help level the playing field when it comes to post-secondary education and future opportunities.

The power also lies in setting expectations because the deposits send a very important message that we believe in the children in our community and what they are capable of in the future. When children know money is set aside for their education, it changes their trajectory.

Research shows that low-income children with a savings account in their name, even with a modest amount, are three times more likely to go on to a two- or four-year college and four times more likely to graduate.

Saving can feel challenging, especially during today’s uncertain times. So we’ve also started the PA Savings Pledge, which offers incentives for all families in Pennsylvania to save through Fund My Future.

Adults pledge to deposit $1 or more each month in the savings account of a child age 0 to 18. They are then entered in a monthly raffle with up to $8,000 worth of prizes up for grabs every month.

Claiming the prize is as simple as showing proof of a deposit and no withdrawals. This helps make the savings journey fun and also provides extra cash for families when they may need it the most.

Rebecca, a recent $1,000 winner, experienced the program as a “shining beam of positivity.” She chose to add the prize to her daughter’s $100 Keystone Scholars deposit by putting all of the raffle winnings in her PA 529 account.

Most families want to save for their kids’ education, but actually starting the savings habit can be the hardest part.

We are making changes and showcasing that saving for college is ultimately easier and cheaper than most people think. And, the earlier you start in a child’s life, the more opportunity and motivation they will have.

It’s a lesson that’s quickly learned once an account is set up. One PA 529 account owner raves that “the 529 program was easy to set up, easy to contribute to (automatic deductions through (our bank) — we never missed the money), and was a way that we can help our kids so that they don't have to go into debt for their education/training.”

Small amounts of money, set aside over time, not only add up and grow with children as they age, but also have the power to change lives.

That’s because the actual knowledge of and experience interacting with a savings account creates a “future-focused” identity. It counteracts the “wilt” in educational expectations and motivation that occurs as kids, particularly those from lower-income families, experience challenges and barriers to education as they get older.

Many children are at risk more than ever with schools closed, the challenges of remote learning, and increasing evidence of the most vulnerable learners lagging behind.

We see the impact of the current situation in declining applications for college financial aid, despite heroic efforts of college and career counselors like those in the School District of Lancaster.

We’ve started the momentum at the state level. Now local communities have the opportunity to leverage the Keystone Scholars program to send their own message. Community-based organizations including foundations, nonprofits, businesses and school districts can collaborate to create prize pools and fund additional deposits for a particular group of kids, as has been done in other states.

Employers can provide baby gifts to employees via additional deposits to their child’s Keystone Scholars account or provide matches to PA 529 payroll deductions much like for retirement savings.

Individuals can make a gift to a loved one’s or neighbor child’s college savings account. Please email keystone@pa529.com to learn more about these opportunities.

Together, we can help kids visualize a successful future and a path to get there, hopefully without the debt burden of their parents’ generation.

And what better time than now to start with the best holiday gift for children and their parents?

Julie Peachey is deputy state treasurer for consumer programs at the Pennsylvania Treasury.