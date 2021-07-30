In 2019, a 6-year-old boy named Christian traveled almost 2,000 miles to the United States. His father had abandoned him, and his mother had left him in Guatemala to be cared for by another family while she migrated to the U.S. to set up a better life for them.

She thought she had made the safest choice for Christian, but the family who had promised to love and care for him instead abused and beat him. So, accompanied by his 16-year-old uncle, Christian made the dangerous journey to the U.S. in search of safety.

I’ve worked in the child welfare field for over 20 years, and I hear stories about unaccompanied migrant children like Christian more and more every day. They have experienced extreme poverty, abuse, trafficking and more.

On top of that, COVID-19 only worsened the already growing humanitarian crisis in Latin American countries. In search of refuge and safety, children flee. And right now, these children need the help of the local community.

Children — especially vulnerable children — thrive in stable family environments. Emergency intake sites may be critical to preventing a long-term stay in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding centers, but dorms, military bases and warehouses will never be a substitute for safe and caring homes.

For children like Christian, the need for temporary foster families is urgent.

Unaccompanied children need secure, temporary foster families that provide love and care. This is why in my work with Bethany Christian Services, we are opening a Transitional Foster Care program for unaccompanied migrant children in Pennsylvania. For Lancaster County families who want to help, this expansion now allows them to partner with our local office in Reading.

We walk alongside families to provide temporary housing and tangible support to these children while Bethany staff work to reunite them with family members who are already in the United States.

Local families are a crucial and irreplaceable part of what we do. Bethany has successfully operated temporary foster care programs for unaccompanied migrant children in several states for many years, and we’ve seen firsthand the power families have to transform children’s lives with love and support.

Although the average length a child stays with a local family is short, ranging from 45-60 days, the impact a temporary foster family has on a child during this time is long-lasting. At Bethany, we assist foster families to make sure both the foster parents and the child are supported.

Through the Transitional Foster Care program, unaccompanied children not only get to experience a stable home, but also get access to medical and mental health care, education and legal services.

Up to 24 children at a time can be cared for by foster families who live in the Reading/Lancaster area. For families who are farther away or unable to foster, you can show your love and support through tangible resources like monetary donations or even donations of food and clothes.

Every child deserves to feel safe, loved and connected. Your home and support could change the course of a child's life forever.

Mark Unger is the regional director of Bethany Christian Services in Pennsylvania.