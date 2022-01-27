Thank you to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for your Jan. 25 editorial, “Price of parking.” I agree that Lancaster city is a gem, and I have seen it grow in my 12 years at the Lancaster Parking Authority while fulfilling its mission of “supporting the economic growth and vitality of the city for the benefit of the entire community.”

I would like to take a moment to further elaborate and answer some questions that were raised in your Jan. 25 editorial.

A question was posed by a merchant regarding “another” increase. The last increase for on-street parking was 16 years ago. It seems that a reasonable amount of time has passed, so that a rate increase would be due based on rising costs in all areas of operations and staffing.

Most importantly, the increase would ultimately be serving the business community. It would create more turnover of on-street parking spaces in proximity to businesses, to help ensure that customers can get the closest parking spot possible to their desired location. For the past many years, we have been “upside down” in providing this balanced and “best practices” approach to parking.

The example I often use is someone going shopping at Park City Center. The shopper might park in the farthest parking space from their destination, which could be the equivalent of a half-mile away or greater, but since the mall is within the line of sight, shoppers don’t necessarily feel that they are that far away.

Contrast that with an urban shopping area like our city. Shoppers feel they need to park within that particular block and also within the line of sight of the business they want to visit. When they park even a half-block away, around the corner from their destination, they may feel that they are parking too far away and that it’s not convenient to visit that business.

So it is even more important to make sure the equivalent of up to 20% of parking spaces — one out of every five spaces, as outlined in best practices — should be available for those making a relatively short visit. And they should pay a higher fee for this limited space.

For those parking for longer visits, we should be encouraging them to park in a garage at a cheaper rate. The Lancaster Parking Authority has offered for many years the even further discount of a garage validation program. It’s available to review on our website (lancasterparkingauthority.com) for every business in the community, with a goal of continuing to provide further-discounted garage parking rates.

Urban parking planning studies have shown that 5% to 20% of downtown traffic is typically a result of individuals waiting for a parking space to open or circling the block looking for space — adding to a negative impact on the carbon footprint. The parking rate change is a passive approach to working toward resolving these issues.

The Lancaster Parking Authority takes pride in keeping our parking structures, which are typically 40 to 50 years old, in a state of good repair — meaning in structurally good condition. As noted in the editorial, we have re-painted and put new signs in the Penn Square garage (adjacent to the Marriott), and we are scheduled to do the same in the Duke Street garage this summer and in the other garages thereafter. Even basic projects like painting and new signs come with significant cost, usually over $1 million per garage for painting and new signs alone. And that’s not even taking into account structural repairs.

As an independent municipal authority, we function like a small business. And 100% of the revenue from price increases goes right back into our program and is reinvested for the benefit of the entire community. This includes staffing and security, and — in our Prince and Penn Square garages — providing parking attendants during peak times for events.

We are the only parking facility in the city that still provides any staffing at all, with technology covering for other times. We provide security patrols throughout the night. They watch over our facilities, but also assist customers in their role as parking ambassadors, resulting in vehicle and individual incidents being nominal every year.

We are always open to suggestions on how to improve our program, and I hope you have a better understanding of the rationale behind our request for a price increase.

Larry J. Cohen is the executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority.