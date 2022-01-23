One thing that most Lancaster County residents can agree on is that COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of life — and we’re tired of it.

We’re tired of the odd and sometimes uncomfortable things we’ve done, or have been required to do, to avoid it.

Another thing most Lancaster County residents can agree on is that we want what’s best for our children; we want to keep them safe, both physically and emotionally.

For thousands of Lancaster County families, the pandemic has meant adjusting and readjusting to shifting guidelines to avoid infections and school closures.

The concept is simple: School districts should take every precaution possible to prevent COVID-19 in schools. Lower infection rates among students, educators and staff mean schools can safely remain open — and parents can go to work, rather than staying home with sick children. Healthy students won’t bring illness home to their families, keeping our community rates lower. Workers stay in the workforce, and local businesses stay open; a healthy community leads to a healthy economy.

But reality is more complex: Our Lancaster County school boards don’t seem to be interested in COVID-19 safety. The case numbers are soaring; so many educators are absent that area schools are begging for substitute teachers; students are arriving late due to bus driver shortages. Parents need to stay home with sick children, risking their jobs; businesses are suffering from staffing shortages, and our community can’t access services we rely on. Some families are falling into debt and risk losing their housing.

How did we get here?

Pandemic fatigue

During the 2020-21 school year, many Lancaster County school districts tried to implement recommended COVID-19 prevention measures: universal masking, physical distancing, alternating lunchtimes, increased ventilation, etc. Some offered more options for online and blended learning. We appreciated these efforts — and the commitment of our talented teachers and staff who worked hard to keep students engaged.

But at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, too many county school boards indicated that their pandemic fatigue was more important to policy decisions than student safety.

The most egregious example of this was their removal of the simplest COVID-19 mitigation tool: universal masking for students and staff.

In my family, because we have preexisting conditions, this meant making the difficult decision to move our teen from in-person learning to cyberschool. Although we’re grateful for that option, studies show that most students learn better in person.

Let me state this plainly: Our Conestoga Valley school board members were derelict in their duty to my student. They weren’t willing to take every step to keep every student, and therefore every household, from being unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19. My student could not access the classes she needed, as they weren’t available online.

I began writing to the school board and administration, asking them to maintain every effective, affordable COVID-19 safety measure, especially because the delta variant then was surging. I received, as the saying goes … crickets.

Meanwhile, ours wasn’t the only Lancaster County family experiencing these concerns — and a lack of response from school officials.

Uniting for safety

All over the county, hundreds of families were reaching out to their elected officials to ask them to promote student safety. We were tired of our school boards ignoring us.

So we organized.

Across the county — from Elizabethtown to Conestoga Valley, from Warwick to Hempfield, from Manheim Township to Eastern Lancaster County and more — we’ve formed groups and connected with local and statewide organizations to promote COVID-19 safety in schools.

And finally, someone listened.

Our Lancaster groups joined parents across the state to contact the Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health, our elected representatives and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to urge them to step up after local leaders betrayed our trust.

One can imagine our relief when the Department of Health order mandated masking for everyone in Pennsylvania school buildings.

For several months, many commonwealth schools adhered to this commonsense COVID-19 prevention measure to help stop the spread. For a while, it looked as though our youngest students would have a chance to receive their vaccinations and to avoid illness.

One can imagine our disgust when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the masking order.

Once again, we find ourselves at the mercy of school board members who ignore not only commonsense recommendations, but also the advice of the local health experts and school physicians and nurses who are imploring them to protect our students and communities.

Now, what may be the worst part of the pandemic is upon us with the new omicron variant. Our health care system is buckling under the load of new cases. And while the school districts refuse to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for masking, they’re happy to accept the CDC’s misguided suggestion to shorten isolation time after COVID-19 exposure.

This means that students and staff who have been ill can return to school early — with no requirement to provide a negative test result, with no precautions for adequate distancing from other students, including those who are immunocompromised.

We got here — with outrageous numbers of students, educators and staff falling ill; with schools begging for substitute teachers or going virtual; with our local health care system collapsing — because school board members have chosen to serve the pandemic, rather than students and our communities.

And we’re tired of it.

But we’re not tired of speaking up to protect our students and communities.

Elizabeth Rickard is a mother of two school-age children and a leader of the group COVID Safety for Lancaster County Schools (email: (email: info@LancasterStandUp.org; that organization is assisting the parents’ group). Rickard is a committed Christian and at-home parent with a background in marketing and communications.