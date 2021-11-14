The top priority for most parents and guardians is the safety of their children. However, some parents may unknowingly compromise their children’s privacy by posting on social media.

In the United States, 92% of children have an online presence by the time they’re 2 years old, according to Time magazine. And, 45% of the time, when children appear in Facebook and Instagram photos from well-meaning parents and grandparents, those posts also mention the child’s first name, and 6% even reference the child’s date of birth.

People of all generations feel the need to share their children’s milestones on social media. This phenomenon has given birth to the term “sharenting” — when parents feel the need to post about their children to an extreme degree.

While it’s both fun and important to keep up with the lives of our loved ones and their children, research is showing that “sharenting” can be very harmful to children.

For instance, if a person is intent on harming a child, he or she now has quick and easy access to that child’s personal information with one quick scroll through a parent’s Facebook page. A potential bad actor can learn almost every vital piece of information in minutes: the child’s name, date of birth, school, extracurricular activities — and even the child’s own social media account, if the parent tags the child.

It’s clear that “sharenting” puts children at a higher risk of being subjected to a host of crimes, from identity theft to abduction.

Parents are also contributing to the child’s digital footprint. This creates a problem in which, by the time kids turn 13 and can make their own social media accounts, they’re really only stepping into the “digital shadow” their parents have created for them.

A study cited in The Washington Post shows that by age 9, most kids already have strong negative feelings about their parents’ online posts. And 1 in 4 kids report being embarrassed by what their parents post about them.

More often than not, employers now go to social media to check out job candidates. And, depending on the job, parents’ posts might compromise that opportunity if they are too personal.

I’m sure that almost every parent wants to know that their child is being safe online, making good decisions and not posting inappropriate content that could come back to haunt them. They also want to make sure their kids aren’t oversharing online.

But few parents ever glance at their very own pages or profiles to find problems. Too many parents overshare family information, without thinking that anything bad could happen.

Ultimately, kids should be able to make their own footprints online and they should have the power to veto any pictures of themselves that they don’t want online.

Cora Martin is in the 10th grade at Garden Spot High School.