Wrestling, alongside track and field, is among the oldest sports on the planet. For centuries, this sport has taken immature boys and turned them into men of strength and integrity. The mental and physical demands of the sport are second to none.
It’s been my experience that local employers are eager to hire wrestlers from Garden Spot High School, because of the work ethic that’s ingrained in us. This sport teaches values beyond the mat, such as dedication and a rock-solid work ethic.
Yes, wrestling is a tough sport. But that shouldn’t deter parents from letting their children pursue it.
Wrestling has two negative stereotypes. One, critics say it’s too dangerous. And two, they say it causes an unhealthy obsession with weight.
Yes, wrestling is a grueling contact sport, so injuries are bound to happen. But, injuries really don’t occur as often as people assume.
The National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study found that football far outpaces other high school sports when it comes to serious injuries. In the 2017-18 school year, there were an estimated 463,626 football-related injuries in high school athletes nationwide. Wrestling had a substantially lower injury count of 103,058 nationwide.
Cutting weight is another big concern among parents. But that practice is actually discouraged by many coaches and programs.
Let’s be clear: Losing 5 to 7 pounds is not cutting weight; that kind of weight comes off relatively easily during the grind of the season. Cutting weight is losing 15-20 pounds within a week.
The best collegiate program, Penn State University, no longer has their wrestlers cut weight. PSU head coach Cael Sanderson implemented a new weight loss procedure in 2010 that keeps his wrestlers healthy and performing at their best.
His program requires his athletes to eat several small meals throughout the day and maintain healthy hydration levels. Once practice hits, 3 to 5 pounds come off with no problem.
A good coach will always discourage extreme weight cutting and help athletes to “make weight” — that is, to qualify for a match in a certain weight class — in a healthy manner.
Ultimately, the benefits of wrestling outweigh the risks. Personally, it’s taught me self-discipline and hard work, and it’s given me tools to overcome my fears. It’s taught me that anything in life is achievable with a solid work ethic.
A fear of failure plagued my wrestling career until recently. In practice, I never had a fear of getting taken down or losing. Sure, I would get upset, but I would always learn from it.
Matches were a different story. Too often, I would wrestle to not lose, instead of wrestling to win. I was too defensive-minded and too timid.
But with the right coaching and guidance, I overcame my fear of failure in my junior season. Sure, mental lapses happen sometimes, but you have to do your best to keep a good head on your shoulders.
As the great Olympic gold-medalist Dan Gable has said: “More enduringly than any other sport, wrestling teaches self-control and pride. Some have wrestled without great skill — none have wrestled without pride.”
Ultimately, parents need to know that the sport of wrestling is fun — a lot of fun!
So, before you send your kids out onto the gridiron to get inevitably concussed, let them lace up a pair of wrestling shoes.
I can promise that you will notice tremendous growth in your child mentally and physically.
Joshua Groff is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School.