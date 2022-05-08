Growing up in the era of “Good Times” and “The Cosby Show,” I understood the term “strong Black woman.” Strong Black women were our role models.

Women like my mother and grandmother grew up thinking they had to portray an image of being strong and stern — they weren’t their children’s friends. Kids were seen and not heard.

I also heard terms like “angry,” “aggressive” and “bitter” when Black women were seen as refusing to submit.

So it was tough figuring out what type of parent I would be and if I’d be OK with the labels it would bring.

Now we hear the term “gentle parenting” — something our parents didn’t do. But it was something I knew I wanted to try. And let me tell you, bringing your kids home to the older generation and explaining what a timeout is opens all kinds of discussion.

When my daughter acted out and there was no yelling, spanking or talking down to her, my parents would say I was raising my child to be entitled. I was teaching her that acting out had no consequences. While I wanted my daughter to be able to tell her side of any story, this worried my parents. I learned quickly that their reasoning behind aggressive parenting was to prepare us for the real world. And you can’t be prepared if you’re “spoiled.”

I don’t think this way as a mother. My gentle parenting skills have taught my daughter that I am always here to listen without judgment. It has taught my daughter that it’s OK to cry and show emotion. (I had been taught not to cry.) I have taught my daughter, however, that not everyone is going to treat her this way and that’s why it’s important she experience this in her own home. That I am her safe place.

My Dad was that safe place for me. Discipline came from mothers because they ran the household. My Dad was 300 pounds of muscle from body-building and boxing. He never laid a hand on me, believing that it would traumatize me as an adult. He would say, “If I hit you, then tell you I love you, you’ll think it’s OK for a man to do the same when you’re older.” I’m not sure if he would’ve felt the same with a son. I received good grades, went to college, and have a steady career today.

Many of my cousins were raised by grandparents. Black grandmothers raising their grandkids was actually pretty common in Washington, D.C., where I grew up.

Having worked in home health, nursing homes and hospice care, I am blessed to have more than 15 years’ experience with the elderly population. In my experience, many minority families — Black, Asian, Hispanic — care for their loved ones in their homes until the end of life. It seems to be a cultural matter. Family members, neighbors and church folks have a lot of influence, shaping the expectation that you take care of one another. “It takes a village,” but it’s a village of people you know. Whether this village is bringing over meals, running errands, watching your loved ones, praying with you, this is what it meant to have “family.” So you grow up calling your Dad’s best friend your uncle, your neighbor your godmom, your best friend your cousin.

In today’s society, we still try to maintain those morals and values. We as Black women are a little more unapologetic today. We have learned from our role models and ancestors to fight back, speak up and be heard. I recall reading a quote that said something like, “My ancestors would be angry to learn that I tried to sit at a table they would’ve flipped over.”

We now have learned our worth and we’re not accepting any discounts. This has impacted the way I see motherhood, too. I hope to be a better mom every day, instilling my morals and values in my daughter and hoping that she is confident enough to carry them with her and be even better than me. Motherhood is messy, stressful, complicated, but it’s also unselfish, loving and incredibly beautiful. Enjoy the ride.

Davina Lopez is a hospice medical social worker, actor and Harrisburg resident.