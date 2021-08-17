School starts next week in many Lancaster County districts and the optimist in me is thrilled to say that, unlike last year, most of us agree on one critical thing: We can open schools for in-person learning while keeping everyone safe in the middle of a pandemic.

A few more things that we all agree on are that we are all sick of this pandemic. We are all tired of wearing masks. And most importantly, we all want what is best for our children.

That means we need to stop using our children as pawns in our current political fights; they deserve better, and their mental health requires that we do better. We must find other ways to hash out our differences and leave our kids out of it.

We must acknowledge the threat to our children posed by the delta variant and act accordingly to protect them with what we know works.

With the above in mind, and in a spirit of collaboration, several physicians from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health got together and discussed what schools should be doing to keep kids and staff safe, to provide for consistent in-person learning, and to begin recovering from the academic and psychological damage brought on by the inconsistency and uncertainty of the last school year.

Representatives from family medicine, pediatrics and infectious disease analyzed documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Then we looked at current Lancaster County metrics and we published a document with a relatively short list of recommendations for schools. Nothing about these recommendations is political. This document is simply guidance from the doctors whom you trust to care for your kids, advising schools where their focus should be for the health and safety of children in the coming school year.

Here are the highlights:

— School officials should use community caseloads and infection spread as general points of information, rather than as metrics to determine whether to remain open or to close. They should stay focused on their own school district and the level of in-school transmission and quality of infection control when making decisions about school closures and quarantines.

— All staff, teachers and students should be universally masked, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or outdoors. This includes on school buses and during indoor sports.

— When community levels of spread are high, schools should take the added step of distancing children and staff: 3 feet in elementary and 6 feet in secondary schools.

— Schools should recommend that their staff and eligible students be vaccinated against COVID-19 and should post and provide accurate information on vaccines and ways to get vaccinated.

— Schools must have a designated COVID-19 task force, which will meet every two weeks to review COVID-19 policies, including mandatory mask-wearing. These reviews should consult current state Health Department and CDC guidance, and consider local and national disease burden, to make decisions to renew, discontinue or change any risk mitigation policies. Parents and community members should be invited to participate and join these meetings.

— Students and staff mental health should be a priority for schools this year. Each district should provide increased mental health supports, but also emphasize measures that help universally to improve mental health such as increased creative arts exposure, outdoor classrooms, and small emotional support groups.

There is more, but the above six points are the most important.

If you are frustrated or angry about the mask recommendation, please think about these three things:

1. Masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

2. Most kids do not really mind wearing a mask.

3. It is not forever. The recommendations specifically call for reevaluation of the mask policy every two weeks, meaning once community transmission is down again, we can consider getting rid of the masks.

School officials: Parents and students are relying on you to be flexible, mindful, and communicative. I recognize that these sometimes suffer in the name of curriculum and efficiency, but it must not this year. Everyone has a personal stake in making sure all decisions are up to date and based on current needs.

Parents: Our biggest focus should be on keeping schools open and enabling kids to have the most normal year possible. Speak positively about wearing a mask, and think of it as a very small, side effect-free thing we can do to prevent illness. Help schools to provide things like creative arts, outdoor time and extracurricular activities by donating your time or supplies.

And most of all, show up to support your school but also to ask questions. This should be the year when teacher conferences, athletic games, music concerts and school board meetings have record attendance (safely distanced of course!).

I think we all know that things are not good right now, and that there is uncertainty as to when they will get better. What we need are solutions that are effective and practical, and that move us forward with safety and mental health in mind. The above list achieves this and so much more.

So, please, mask up, wash those hands, hug your kids, and thank their teachers. Let’s stay focused on what matters: safe and healthy kids attending school in person.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates and vice chair of pediatrics for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, writes the “Ask a Pediatrician” column for LNP | LancasterOnline.