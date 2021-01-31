My family and I sat in the living room waiting for the ball to drop on New Year’s Eve of 2019, ready to welcome 2020. We were hoping that it was going to be an amazing year.

The countdown unfolded: “10! 9! 8! 7! 6! 5! 4! 3! 2! 1! HAPPY NEW YEAR!” I knew that we were happy for a new year to come. But looking back on that night makes me wish we knew beforehand what was to come, so we would have been prepared for what was about to happen.

When I was in the eighth grade, I thought high school was going to be all about putting your own things in a locker, getting to class on time (as well as finding each classroom), and finishing hard assignments. I did not think that anything major could happen or change.

Everything, however, was completely different than we all thought it would be.

Starting ninth grade on Sept. 1, 2020, I was rather nervous about what it was going to be like. In middle school, I definitely didn’t think I was going to go to school amid a pandemic, with everyone worrying about an illness called COVID-19 that is caused by a novel coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Health, Pennsylvania alone had seen 824,405 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday; the U.S. has seen more than 25 million cases.

Because of the pandemic, we have to wear masks in school and only get one 15-minute mask break a day (when the weather is good enough that we can go outside). We carry our heavy backpacks all day long, and store stuffed lunch boxes instead of using lockers.

During March and continuing through June, and then again during the fall of this school year, the Warwick School District switched from in-person learning to online schooling, which meant having Google Meet calls to attend and an immense amount of emails to check and read. Online schooling made everything feel like it was optional and not a demand; students were distracted easily. In fact, for tests and quizzes, homework and assignments, and much more, students could easily have access to searching for the answers online.

Still, overall, I would rather be physically in school learning instead of staying at home learning online. Here’s to a better 2021.

Sophia Hoover is a freshman journalism student at Warwick High School.