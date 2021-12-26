We asked Lancaster County residents — some whose names you’ll recognize — for their thoughts about the past two years of this pandemic, as we approach the start of yet another. We asked them two questions:

1. Looking back on nearly two full years of the COVID-19 pandemic, what are the most important things you believe it has revealed about us as a people?

2. And what are your hopes on how going through this health crisis can make us stronger in 2022 and beyond?

Below are their thoughtful, interesting and inspiring responses.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth:

I have chosen to combine my answers to your questions in one response because I cannot separate what I believe has been revealed during these difficult times from my hopes on how it can make us stronger going forward. It has been said that adversity seems to bring out the best and the worst in people. The last few years have proven that to be true.

We have witnessed remarkable acts of kindness and generosity while at the same time we have seen just how selfish and divisive some people can be. The last two years have revealed that as a society we are amazingly caring, creative and motivated when confronted with a challenge and yet we have difficulty reaching a consensus as we wrestle with the fundamental issues of personal freedoms versus the common good.

I believe that as difficult and tragic as the pandemic has been, it has given us an opportunity to reflect not only upon who we are as a people but on who we choose to become. During my 22 years on the bench, I have learned that until we confront our issues head-on, nothing can be accomplished. You cannot have perseverance without adversity. As an optimist, I choose to believe that by facing adversity and addressing issues we might otherwise wish to ignore, together we can become better as individuals and better as a people. We are not yet out of the woods, but I remain absolutely convinced that we will get through this and, as a result, be stronger as a community and a nation.

The Rev. Andrea Brown, lead pastor at Grandview Church in Manheim Township:

Words that come to mind when I think about human responses to COVID-19 include fear, prejudice and hoarding. Fragility, uncertainty and loneliness. Brilliance, creativity and caring. These two years have been quite an amalgam.

I feel a deep tenderness toward us as we try to face this challenge. Our limitations are showing. They show in carelessness and meanness and in vulnerability to falsehoods or to too-easy answers. These failings can crop up in any of us and they are multiplied by corrupt systems that reward havers at the expense of have-nots. Many people have lost faith, and though I empathize with the reasons for that, I doubt it’ll help.

Yet even the weariness and the burnout people feel is evidence of something promising: that we are more deeply aware of our own humanness and our need for rest and love and kindness. I hope we see to it that everyone gets enough of these things, plus food and home and health, peace and justice and joy.

I don’t believe that what kills us makes us stronger. I don’t even believe that what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. COVID-19 has been extremely debilitating locally, nationally and internationally — and mentally, physically and spiritually.

One of my frequent prayers at gravesides is that a time of grieving would also become a time of growth. And by God’s grace, this often happens. Sadly, when it comes to COVID-19, this transformation has been slow to arrive, so for me it is the subject of continual pleas to the Holy Spirit.

We don’t like the way things are; on that, nearly everyone agrees. But we won’t grow in strength as a people until we become deeply respectful of the sacredness of human life. We hold one another’s lives in our hands.

Milzy Carrasco, director of neighborhood engagement for the City of Lancaster:

The last two years have been challenging for everyone. We’ve lost loved ones, we’ve lost employment and livelihoods and, at times, our sense of direction. It has also given us a chance to evaluate what we value and hold dear.

I’ve witnessed essential workers be the first to get sick with COVID-19 and the ripple effects it caused in their families. I remember calling a local manufacturer that employed many City of Lancaster residents and assisting them with safety protocols to ensure their staff (and our residents) were protected. I witnessed so many people wanting to help and looking for ways to assist elderly neighbors, displaced neighbors and anxious neighbors.

I — we — have witnessed a sense of community that surpassed any expectation I ever had. Many people put their differences aside and focused on one thing — helping the next one. It was truly extraordinary and something that was lost in the ensuing polarization of the issue.

The last two years also highlighted inequities in systems across the board. From health care to child care, from schooling to the workplace. It is fair to say that not all support systems have been created to be equal. By addressing these inequities head-on, we can finally begin to assess what we really value in continuing to build a stronger, more equitable City of Lancaster.

My hope is that we all take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to again evaluate how we are living our lives and doing our work, and how it impacts the people we serve. We will never have another opportunity like this to right historical wrongs. For those of you reading this, how will you make the most of this opportunity?

Jamie Beth Cohen, author:

Looking back on the COVID-19 pandemic, what I’ve learned is disheartening on a macro level and amazing on a micro level.

It was disheartening to see a public health crisis politicized by our national and local leadership, as if a deadly virus cared how one voted. It was also disheartening to see so many people, locally and nationally, put their own comfort level ahead of the greater good. Public health crises can only be solved if we come together, follow expert, scientific advice, and accept some short-term mild discomforts (like wearing masks and staying home) in order to protect each other and those around us who may not be able to protect themselves. That said, many individuals — medical professionals, service workers, artists, small business owners, teachers, first responders and others — have spent the last two years taking care of their communities in extremely difficult conditions. I am so impressed by them and grateful for them.

As we continue to walk through the COVID-19 pandemic together — and with Lancaster County’s hospital beds full and schools throwing out mask mandates as I write this (it is clearly far from over) — I hope we will come out on the other side of this with more humility and a willingness to be flexible in the face of emerging science. Just because we once thought we knew all there was to know about this virus, or anything else, doesn’t mean we don’t have more to learn.

I hope in the coming months and years, Lancaster County will elect officials who believe in educating themselves and others with evidence-based approaches. We know interpersonal solutions will not solve systemic problems, so we need leaders to enact structural change to make our community safer and more welcoming for all. This is how Lancaster County will thrive.

State Rep. Bryan Cutler, speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Drumore Township Republican:

The challenges we all faced and sacrifices many were forced to make — by no decision of their own — proved that once again, we have far more in common with one another than what divides us. As all levels of government took actions to try and slow the spread, or mitigate the effects of the virus, people from all walks of life —and from across the political aisle — engaged with their government at all levels.

Our approach as policymakers in a divided government has consistently been to focus on the things we have in common and find solutions to help people. In these pressing times, when we could not reach an agreement, constitutional checks and balances have worked to protect the rights of individuals, and when necessary, the courts intervened, as they did most recently on the school masking decision.

We learned that, ultimately, we all want the same things: healthy families and loved ones, schools that will effectively teach our kids, and an opportunity for everyone to grow into a future we can look forward to. Those goals are not attached to political parties or campaign platforms — it’s what we all who have chosen to work in public service hope to accomplish, and as long as we keep that focus as a priority, we will come out of all this stronger in the end.

Dennis B. Downey, Millersville University emeritus professor of history, author and advocate for people with disabilities:

The pandemic has emboldened our best and worst instincts as a people.

We underestimate how the pandemic has increased the degree of isolation and vulnerability many people feel. I am struck by the sense of loneliness or abandonment shared by residents in nursing homes, group homes and other assisted living facilities. Any sense of collective well-being has been diminished, and the political class appears fragmented and disoriented. In this pandemic era, deep social and political divisions have encouraged a coarser tone in public debate. Denial, deceit and disruption seem to be a measure of success, when in fact they reveal the failures and insecurities inherent in these pandemic years.

Individually and collectively, we are in great need of the virtue of resilience. In the words of the old spiritual, in the absence of a return to commonsense reasonableness, “I’m looking for a miracle” that restores confidence in social, religious and civic institutions, and for the leadership that is deserving of that trust. We will not defeat the pandemic unless we change our personal and public behaviors and agree on a more comprehensive strategy of public health protection that includes all citizens. It is imperative that leaders lead, and that they be held accountable. My hope is that a spirit of community (common unity) will triumph over naked self-interest.

If we can recover a sense of mutual responsibility, the nation and its people will be better off. This is not some pious or naive sentiment, but rather a more sober realism that admits what we are facing at home and abroad. Like Lazarus, Americans could rise anew from the death grip of pandemic and heal the wounds that compromise the body and the body politic.

Lillie Farmer, community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board:

Reflecting on living practically two years through the COVID-19 pandemic, I realized two things about people: Those who had a compassionate heart for the well-being of their fellow man understood the value of time and rose to the occasion, while those who displayed evil, hurtful behaviors are just evil and we have wasted time expecting them to change. During this pandemic, we witnessed or heard stories about how strangers cared for one another by comforting those who lost loved ones or were orphaned without family nearby. People created ways to distribute sustainable and safety provisions to those who are homeless, those who are first responders, those who work in health care, or those considered essential employees.

Simultaneously, we witnessed the actions of greedy organizations and people who hoarded or refused to share necessary provisions. Some attempted to extort their fellow man or the government by driving up the prices of necessary provisions or abusing benefits made available to ease the hardships of the pandemic. We were also exposed to and forced to confront the evil outcomes caused by blatant and systemic “isms” (elitism, racism, classism, sexism, ageism) blanketing the nation with wasted time arguing about what was right.

COVID-19 has no respect for people concerning good, evil or time. I hope that when we come out of this pandemic, we learn from COVID-19 and realize the value of time and of all people and that we focus on doing what is right in real time. Time has caused some people to cry as they witness the beauty of caring for our fellow man, and time revealed the cruelty of minutes in having to watch our loved ones take their last breaths through a tablet or television screen. I hope this forces us to reflect on the preciousness of time, of “being present” while we have time and of doing what is right — without argument — now.

Robin Felty, superintendent of Manheim Township School District:

Looking back on nearly two full years of the COVID-19 pandemic involves reflection from a parent lens and a school district administration lens — both of which are very similar.

As a parent of a teenager and an adult who recently entered the workforce, the past 21-plus months of the pandemic have brought unforeseen challenges in their educational learning and in opportunities for social interaction. Like many of their peers and others across the nation, they experienced the loss of some meaningful learning and social opportunities in their settings due to necessary school closures, forced quarantine periods and canceled school activities. For my adolescent who needs in-person learning in order to gain the greatest educational benefit, he struggled at times in the absence of these opportunities.

But in the midst of so much uncertainty, they — like their peers — have become more flexible, resilient and open to hearing diverse perspectives on issues and topics. The pandemic has inadvertently encouraged students to be more grounded, critical thinkers who are finding unique ways to navigate through the challenges and obstacles that life presents to them — and to be part of the solution.

It has highlighted the need to look at education with a broader, more encompassing perspective, placing focus on areas of greatest need. Ensuring that students and families have consistent access to the internet, academic resources and support to meet basic living needs is of utmost importance.

The true giving nature of our local and larger community, especially when the stakes are high, shows a picture of a community that recognizes the power — and value — of being connected and responsible for the safety and growth of the community. My hope for 2022 is that when everyone comes together with a common vision for the betterment of the children and the community, there is ownership of the issues that bind us collectively.

William Fithian, senior at Garden Spot High School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District:

The COVID-19 pandemic forced me to face some hard truths about my community — and about society as a whole.

People are way too eager to make every situation political. Too many people simply adopt the beliefs of their political party, and they’ve stopped developing their own independent beliefs. We listen less and argue more. We are easily offended and slow to empathize.

Over the course of the pandemic, I think most people have genuinely wanted the situation to improve, but you know what’s been a hard pill to swallow as a young person? Realizing that not every adult is willing to be an active part of the solution by simply wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. Way too many people refuse to take steps in the right direction.

The pandemic has produced some positive realizations, though, too. I appreciate the importance of in-school learning more than ever. I see the importance of developing meaningful relationships with my teachers and peers. Trying to build and sustain those relationships online was tough for everyone, and I think our mental and emotional health suffered as a result. I know many students better understand just how much our teachers truly care about our education and our lives.

I’ve also realized the importance of extracurricular activities. Students and adults need those after-school activities to feel connected with a sense of purpose and belonging. It’s such an important morale booster.

I’m going into 2022 with high hopes for humanity. I hope people will start to care about the health of others, and not just themselves. This pandemic seemed to bring out the worst in a lot of us, but I like to think we can all change and turn over a new leaf. What better time to do that than in a new year?

John Flavin, associate professor of sociology at HACC and lead singer of the Celtic rock band The Ogham Stones:

When I think about the positives that the pandemic has revealed about the U.S. as a society, I am encouraged by the strength that we as individuals may draw from others, especially those with whom we share core values. When we demonstrate care for others, we are capable of great acts of compassion that consolidate our sense of belonging in our communities. I, personally, feel far more strongly connected to those whom I have leaned on the most in the past two years.

Of course, this may also be perceived as a fracturing of society, when we must recognize and respect the conflicting beliefs and values of others. We are often told that extremes of “tribalism” exist today in the U.S. and that we are far from the ideal of social cohesion that would allow us to again enjoy being proud and joyful members of our society.

However, a very important piece of social research, The Hidden Tribes of America project (hiddentribes.us), conducted in 2018 and updated frequently since, has indicated that these “tribes” are not nearly as fracturing as has been widely portrayed and popularly perceived. It is, in fact, the fringe groups — statistical minorities of the population that espouse only their extreme perspectives — that are the most vocal, the most organized, and receive the most media attention.

I, personally and truly, believe that the majority of us are open to respecting the perspectives of others and share the desire to work toward consensus among these existing “tribes.” Were we — this complacent and largely silent majority — to become conscious of our potential power, our shared goal of greater social cohesion may be achieved. When we cease to talk past one another, we can truly heal the rifts that currently distance us.

Gregory Hand, retired U.S. Army civilian attorney, former Army judge advocate and former local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa:

The past two years remind us that we humans are not always in control and that our value is not in wealth and power but in service.

Health care providers have been the heroes of the pandemic. Many made great sacrifices to protect the vulnerable.

Employees in the service and manufacturing sectors have also sacrificed greatly. The disproportionate impact on employees in these fields during the early stages of the pandemic remind us that the real value of “essential” employees is not captured in the size of their paychecks, but in the services that they render.

Many people learned to more effectively use technology to work from home and connect with others in our schools, communities, churches and associations.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has not served to heal the deep polarization and the fragility of our democracy. Politicians exploited group loyalties, exacerbating the political divide. “Liberty” was misused to justify and promote selfish and even defiant behavior. Politicians mocked the use of face masks. The use of face masks, rates of vaccinations and deaths due to COVID-19 became directly linked with political identity and loyalty.

In his 19th-century volumes on “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Tocqueville observed that religious practice in the United States served to temper the excesses of democracy and individual freedom. Scripture tells Christians to use their freedom to humbly serve others. Wearing masks in public indoor settings and getting vaccinated to love and protect one’s neighbor are messages worthy of all pulpits.

My hope for the coming year is that we embrace change with humility. May we listen for understanding, rather than for an opportunity to win arguments. I hope we may experience a “new birth of freedom” guided by the willingness to love, serve and protect our neighbor.

Nazli W. Hardy, associate professor of computer science and chair of the Women of Math, Science & Technology Conference at Millersville University, and founder of Woman Empowered!:

In handling the unknowable and evolving impact of a pandemic on our shared humanity, I think it has unleashed some suppressed versions of our individual selves. In other words, in the face of a shared health crisis, many people became more of who they are, as an instinct of survival.

For me, extended introspection has been transformative. Politically, I realize that nobody owes me an explanation for their worldview, and I equally do not need external approval to validate my deeply felt points of view. I don’t strive to be accepted or right. The upheaval of my mode of work brought clarity and conviction about my value as a professional beyond the office environs, and so what was shocking at first served to empower and refuel my ambitions.

On a personal level, I embraced my family tighter, while not allowing my own fears to hinder their progress in life. My heart feels warmer, but the boundaries I have created are stronger.

Health is physical, mental and emotional. We will not have the energy to care for others if we are not refueling ourselves with care. As author and academic Brene Brown has said, “Generosity can’t exist without boundaries.” That is, people will be healthier and happier if they have boundaries that will protect their own sense of self. The pandemic affects all of us — because we are all human — but it affects us differently because we are individuals living in different circumstances. We can help each other survive by extending our goodwill, warmth, empathy and sincere consideration without judgment, and we can help ourselves survive (and thrive) by redefining our boundaries and conserving our energy to embracing this life that many of us previously took for granted.

Randy L. Herman, retired police officer and regular LNP | LancasterOnline letter writer:

As 2021 comes to a close, and as we approach almost two years of this deadly pandemic, I think our country has become more divided than ever. You have people who believe in science and those who don’t. Those who demand we wear a mask, and those who vehemently oppose it. Those who demand we get a vaccination, and those who say it is their right not to get one. Businesses closing and others being looted, and some politicians blaming the rise in crime on the pandemic rather than on liberal policies. We have a president who campaigned on the promise he would do a better job of dealing with the pandemic than his predecessor, and yet more Americans have died on his watch than during the previous administration. Some politicians and those in the media are using this pandemic to fuel the topic of race once again, thus further dividing the people. I really don’t know what the solution is, but as 2022 approaches, I have faith in the American people that we will come together as one and come through this pandemic stronger than we were before. We have a history of overcoming adversity, from the Civil War to 9/11, and I believe we will once again overcome this pandemic. However, we need leaders who will bring us together, who are strong and who can rally this country, not the leaders we have currently who — along with their counterparts in the media — continue to sow division with their rhetoric. God bless us all, and God bless America.

April Hershey, superintendent of Warwick School District:

More than ever, I think we are more cognizant of the importance of relationships in all facets of our lives. So many of us lost loved ones and/or were separated from friends and family for extended periods of time, leading to isolation, depression, hopelessness and anxiety.

I hope this experience has taught us to cherish each other and our moments together as precious and never guaranteed.

I am also keenly aware that without ongoing, healthy relationships and interactions, we as human beings often create a narrative of what we believe are the motives of others, which are almost always ungrounded assessments or false narratives. During the pandemic, when relationships were strong, we served alongside each other for the common good. And when they were not, we saw frustration, anger, divisiveness and a complete lack of civility. The pandemic brought out the best in us and it brought out the worst in us.

In what I pray is a healing and rebuilding phase from the effects of this pandemic, I hope that we can have authentic and loving conversations to rebuild trust with one another. I hope that we renew our commitment to love our neighbors as ourselves. And I wish for us to find respect for one another as human beings, regardless of what we may think or believe. The only way to move forward is together.

Jeffrey L. Hudson, retired Lampeter-Strasburg High School social studies teacher, Marietta Borough Council member and co-producer of the podcast “History, Politics and Beer”:

In 1944, Judy Garland introduced Americans to what would become one of our most beloved holiday songs. The character she plays in “Meet Me in St. Louis” tries to comfort her younger sister Margaret — who is concerned Santa may not be able to find their new home if they move from St. Louis to New York — by singing to her. The beautiful and bittersweet song she sings encourages Margaret to focus on the present and “have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”

The melancholy of the song resonated in a nation at war. “Someday soon we all will be together” the song promises, but adds, “if the fates allow.” The thousands of gold stars in neighborhoods across the country were a reminder that fate wouldn’t always be that kind. Yet Americans remained united, despite the casualties sustained abroad and the rationing and other sacrifices here at home. They muddled through as the song suggested — and eventually they would triumph.

Over the past two years, we have faced a different enemy — a virus that would come to take more lives than most of our wars put together. Fighting it has required the same kind of calculus as a more conventional war — a balancing of personal freedom with the necessity of collective effort. We didn’t always succeed in finding that balance in World War II (see Japanese internment camps) and we have had difficulty in finding that balance now. The inherent difficulty of that task has been made more difficult by the number of groups who stand to gain from dividing us and the new ways they have for doing so.

Differing attitudes toward risk remain the main fault line in our division over steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Initially, masking was our main weapon against the virus. This would seem to be a commonsense precaution to anyone who was taught to cover their nose and mouth when they sneezed. Encouraged by suspect YouTube videos, some — men especially — came to see masking as a form of weakness and some would find out the hard way that having a Y chromosome didn’t protect them from getting infected.

Of course, there are those at the other extreme. Haven’t we all seen people in cars driving all by themselves who — driven by the constant drumbeat of fear from some media outlets — are wearing masks?

I hope you have had a merry little Christmas (or whatever holiday or practice that allows you to sit in the warming concentric circles of faith, family and friends) and it has restored your optimism a bit. In the end, I believe we will find the balance we need to contain COVID-19 and get on with our lives. We’ll muddle through this hard time — together.

Alisa Maria Jones, president and CEO of Union Community Care:

Nearly two years ago, when our world, our nation and our community were paralyzed with fear, I learned that people will rise when given a sense of purpose.

Whether that meant donning layers of personal protective equipment to stand long and strong to help and heal others. Or rallying behind critical and local health needs by making cloth masks and pulling together other essential resources to protect our communities. Or listening to, learning about, advocating for and creating funding for lost income, housing, groceries and other basic human needs that individuals were struggling to survive without. Or recognizing and reaching out to struggling families, friends and neighbors in both big and small ways when times were hard, dark and hopeless.

I learned that we as people are all vulnerable. Courageous. Resilient. But more importantly, we are all human. And that means we are not perfect. We do not “have it all together.” And we quickly forget those moments that surfaced, that broke us, that connected us, and that made us realize we need to do more to better ourselves, each other and our world.

I hope that we as a community keep our hearts open to the impact of the 1,360 lives we lost in Lancaster County alone. Each life lost was loved and is now painfully missed. I hope that we as a community open our voices to brave work and tough conversations. I hope that we open our minds to strengthening public health in our community — because no one should go without lifesaving information, education and health care. I hope that we relearn to trust science and medical professionals. And, I hope that we continue to evolve our vision of the humanity that ties us all together. There is more that unites us than divides us!

Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, and Shane Zimmerman, president of Steinman Communications:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our county, our state, our nation and the world. According to the state Department of Health, more than 1,500 Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19; the county coroner reported last week that there were nearly 1,360 deaths in Lancaster County. In the 93 weeks since this pandemic first appeared in our county, we are proud to say that LNP | LancasterOnline has redoubled its efforts to keep the community informed about the virus and its mutations, best practices to avoid infection, how to access vaccination and boosters, and how to deal with the myriad social, financial and emotional challenges that the pandemic has wrought.

The Steinman Foundation directed more than $1.25 million to an array of COVID-19 relief efforts. For example, it created the Partnership for Learning Equity, which provided students with access to educational tools, including computers and broadband connections, as well as robust curricula presented by an outstanding cohort of educators. It partnered with six food hubs to provide greater food access. It supported Tabor (now Tenfold) to assist households in Lancaster County facing housing crises. It worked with Mental Health America to establish the Community Mental Health Assistance Program to provide free and confidential therapy sessions for essential workers.

The pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of our community having access to clear and accurate information, particularly in times of crisis. The noise of social media, while providing instant gratification, is not journalism.

The pandemic also established the importance of education and the power of research in assessing and addressing the challenges the virus created for our personal health and our public health infrastructure. The question is this: Will we as a community coalesce around these lessons to ensure we are better able to take care of each other and build a stronger community, or will we be destined to repeat this crisis a few years hence?

Leon Kraybill, M.D., Lancaster geriatrician who works in post-acute and long-term care:

Two years of COVID-19-related work have shown me the strengths and weaknesses of my fellow humans.

I am inspired by the ability of my nursing home residents to accept precautions, separation and even the health consequences of COVID-19 infection. I admire nursing home staff who provide bedside care despite risk to their own health — even when we did not understand this infection. I have relearned the joy and life-giving nature of human connection and touch, as we figure out how to again do that safely. I am amazed at the speed at which we studied an evolving pandemic and developed interactions that significantly limit the effects of infection.

I am dismayed by the divisiveness and selfishness that has crept into our discussions, placing more importance on “me” than “we.” I am frightened by the verbal violence that has pervaded our everyday conversations. I lament a reliance on unsubstantiated opinion rather than honest attempts to understand what is actually happening. I am distressed by our unwillingness to accept the now-known COVID-19 preventive measures.

While we will not eradicate COVID-19, I hope for better ways to control it. I wish for unlimited social gatherings and family hugs for my long-term care residents.

I pray for community acceptance of proven precautions against infection. I hope for open hearts and minds to mutually seek community health. Most of all, I wish for generosity, listening more than talking, respect for everyone and celebration of our diversity.

Stephen Kraybill, community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board:

In response to COVID-19, Americans have been revealed — to me, at least — as being both perseverant and creative. In big and small ways, people stiffened their backbones and went to work, providing essential day-to-day food, clothing, medical care and shelter, and making adjustments to work schedules, child care arrangements and living arrangements. Those acts reflect both the energy and creativity that a basically free society can deliver. And the creativity delivered both the historically unmatched vaccine development and the production of treatment drugs and other supplies. Further, COVID-19 revealed the level of expertise and depth of our medical institutions and personnel. But COVID-19 also revealed how easily we collectively fall into the opposing teams in our ongoing cultural divide. In some ways, our responses to the virus itself and the various steps to combat it — vaccinations, masking, social distancing and various governmental edicts — has been to signal whichever cultural team we aspire to be part of. Sort of like sporting opposing bumper stickers or flags in front of our homes.

So, my hopes for 2022 and beyond? Lose, or at least reconsider, how driven our responses are by our respective ideologies. Review our guiding principles but then reexamine our responses to whatever challenges with which COVID-19 and its various new permutations confront us. Be willing to recognize that our past assumptions were wrong. And then be willing to cooperate and be part of the solutions, regardless of whether we think them to be the best, or maybe the second- or third-best approaches. My hope is that we regain a level of positive humility.

Mike Leichliter, superintendent of Penn Manor School District:

One of my children graduated from college at the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020. The commencement speaker, a successful businessman, reminded us of the concept that chaos creates opportunity. His words remained with me as I have marveled at the creativity of both children and adults in the ensuing 19 or so months. From the rapid transformation of videoconferences to our Penn Manor theater students’ ability to stage an inspiring spring musical in the form of a movie instead of a live production, my fears and frustrations were often replaced by joy and amazement as I marveled at the capacity of people to solve problems in order to make our world a better place.

Like most people, I am ready to move to a post-COVID-19 world. My hope is that we will not return to the status quo by reverting to old ways of doing things, but take the best experiences, ideas and solutions and incorporate them into our daily lives. For example, the use of live video in education has helped schools to make better connections with working parents who sometimes struggle to attend school meetings and conferences. While we are so thankful to return to in-person meetings, I hope we continue to make use of some of the solutions we found during this health crisis to bring people together for better schools and communities.

After all, as Americans, we have historically capitalized on opportunities to come together to make the world a better place.

The Rev. Matthew Lenahan, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron:

COVID-19 is an invisible, malevolent force that is at work on every human on the planet, seemingly at the same time. Every one of us has been affected by COVID-19. The fear and uncertainty COVID-19 has wrought are powerful. And it has accentuated and accelerated the effects that our uncertainty and fears have on our relationships, institutions and nation. We are more vulnerable than we tend to acknowledge. We are less sure about anything than we like to admit. Our society faces a serious dilemma around shared knowledge, the acceptance of facts and the location of authority. Who do we collectively trust to give wise counsel, to make careful judgments, to look beyond self-interest and bias toward the common good? COVID-19 has revealed that we are divided about truth, authority, knowledge and the boundaries of moral responsibility.

We are moral creatures, whose actions affect others. We are struggling to define the limits of moral activity. Must I concern myself with my neighbor or am I responsible only to, and for, myself and my immediate family? Do we truly exist in a community in which my life and yours are mutually bound to one another in a coexistent space of shared needs, gifts, hopes and struggles? Or are we merely a collection of autonomous individuals whose right to self-determination must never be threatened by anyone, neither the neighbor I can see nor the invisible enemy I cannot?

I believe that we are all still learning how to be human. It is hard work to be human. We aren’t all good at it all the time. And we are not our best human selves when we are under existential threat. Fear is a powerful driver of behavior. The uncertainty about truth, knowledge and authority, as well as the questions of moral agency, are essential matters of human development. We are learning to adapt quickly to environmental change.

We are also more resilient than we imagine. Vulnerability has revealed our courage to act in sacrificial ways for the benefit of others. We unavoidably belong to the human community in its flawed vulnerability and its potential goodness.

For me, my faith in God and religious tradition inform and inspire me to act for others. I believe that we are part of something greater and that the force of love and goodness is more powerful than the things that threaten us. I believe there is truth, beauty and goodness in the world in infinite supply that we are invited to share. There are miracles. People made a vaccine. People show up to bring comfort and relief to others who are suffering. We can be generous, gracious and kind. Patient endurance and empathy are essential characteristics of a thriving human community. When people unite to confront problems and challenges, everyone thrives and justice is done. A better future is possible.

Christian Macedonia, M.D., retired U.S. Army colonel and former commander of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Gray Team, and now a physician in private practice in Lancaster:

Remembering the last two years can, at times, seem depressing and dark. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into stark relief the many problems of our “post-truth” world — be it government corruption at all levels, the fumbling incompetence of bureaucracies, or the many examples of those who would take advantage of others during their greatest time of need. I, however, have every reason to feel hopeful.

In my ancestral lands, the verdant plains and mountains of northern Greece, there is a legend of defiance by the young daughter of a great chieftain. One day, as the legend has it, the chieftain’s cavalrymen were trying to capture a wild-eyed warhorse that had stomped and injured many men, but to no avail. The following day, to the astonishment of the men and the warhorse, the chieftain’s daughter leapt from a fence post onto the horse’s back, grabbed his silver mane tightly and rode directly toward the sun. She galloped so fast that none of the warriors could catch up to them as they rode until nightfall.

At nearly midnight, the young girl and her horse walked back into the stables of her frightened, proud and somewhat befuddled father. He could only say the words “but how?” She told her father, “I saw the horse fighting because he was afraid, he was afraid of his own shadow ... so I ran him toward the sun so he would not see it and eventually he learned that neither I, nor his shadow, were going to harm him.”

As a doctor in private practice in Lancaster, I have the honor of taking care of young women who are having children, sometimes under the most incredible circumstances. What impresses me most is their drive to move forward, into the light, and to bring forth new lives into our community — even during a pandemic.

Willonda McCloud, president and CEO of Bright Side Opportunities Center:

As a people, we are resilient and have more in common than not. As a community, we have lifted each other up and continue to do so. The African proverb, “It takes a village,” is absolutely correct. It took a village and will continue to take a village to move us through this pandemic.

This pandemic continues to highlight the racial divide in this country, as well as the institutional racism and health disparities that continue to persist. As a village, we need to continue trying to address those disparities.

On the bright side, I think we have learned some valuable lessons, which we already knew but chose to stop following. They are about the importance of the following:

— Washing our hands to the tune of “Happy Birthday” twice, or for at least 20 seconds.

— Giving people space.

— Checking on the health and welfare of our family members.

— Exercising regularly to maintain good health.

— And living, loving and laughing!

Randall A. Oyer, M.D., medical director of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute:

COVID-19 put the entire cancer caregiving team in the same boat with our patients and their families. We were all unsettled and frightened by the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2, which can lead to serious illness and death. Yet, the entire cancer care team was undeterred and stayed at the front line providing lifesaving, life-sustaining and comfort care, albeit with significant limitations.

As we searched for professional guidance on how best to care for individuals and our community, evidenced-based analyses were slow to emerge, yet knowledge of early management strategies grew rapidly due to medical reports filed, both in the lay and the scientific press, almost in real time from areas initially affected. Everywhere, responses were swift, and medical leaders were transparent. We learned anew how much medical practitioners depend upon each other and appreciate each other, and this sharing of crucial information and strategies from clinicians throughout the world significantly aided attempts to contain the disease, especially as new challenges emerged almost daily.

The dedication, the sacrifice, the creativity and the resilience of the medical community really touches my heart. In response to the pandemic, we innovated and developed new collaborations at record speed. The pressures of the pandemic demanded new thinking and required us to act more quickly than we were used to doing. As one highly collaborative and effective example, I am proud to highlight the Lancaster Community Oncology Collaborative, which is comprised of medical oncologists, nurses and administrative leaders from the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Lancaster Cancer Center and Penn State Lime Spring Oncology Practice. We put our community first. We shared information. We learned from each other, and we supported each other. Professional and health care organizations must reset values, galvanize shared priorities, continue collaborations and hold each other accountable for improving the capacity of our health care systems to meet patient and family needs, so that all Americans benefit equitably from our remarkable scientific advances in cancer care.

Rabbi Jack P. Paskoff, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim:

Like so much in American life now, COVID-19 has shown the polarization in our country. We have seen extraordinary selfishness. In the early days, there were people hoarding everyday items and then reselling them; it was all about making a dollar. We have seen the selfishness of “you can’t make me wear a mask,” and “I don’t need to be vaccinated. God will protect me.”

We have also seen the strength — and determination for the good — in people working in all areas related to medicine, in education and in other jobs as well. I have heard their frustration and their fears, I have seen their tears, and yet they turn around and do it all again the next day.

In my own world of religious life, we have seen a growing sense of a global community. Our in-person service attendance is down, but when we add in our virtual participation, we are regularly spending time with a person in Italy, someone in Mexico, in Israel, and on certain occasions, people from 10 different states.

We have long talked about the world shrinking through the uses of technology. The technology that we learned and developed during this pandemic has made the world even smaller. In knowing that this disease affects rich and poor, powerful and meek, from all over the world, we have gotten a bigger window into the things we have in common as people. We share our vulnerabilities, our fears and our needs. I hope this will allow our sense of common humanity to expand to people all over the world.

Maulik Patel, M.D., Lancaster pulmonologist and intensive care physician, and a founding member of the South Asian Association of Lancaster:

Looking back at the pandemic over the last two years, I believe we as people need to start taking responsibilities for our own actions and respect each other’s views. On COVID-19, we should listen to our health care professionals rather than politicians, as we do for any other health condition. More than 810,000 lives have been lost to this disease, and many of those deaths were preventable by vaccination. This is causing sadness and anger in society. Mental health has suffered significantly. Freedom shouldn’t be at the cost of public health!

A health care crisis of this magnitude should be the impetus for establishing a robust county public health department and a network of such departments should be spread all across the United States.

The Rev. Daniel Powell, pastor of St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church:

We like our freedoms and do not like it when they are taken away. There was a time in this pandemic when we worked together. We now find ourselves caught in the middle of serious disagreements over what it means to have the freedoms we enjoy. God took the chance and gave us the gift of freedom. We can choose things that lead us closer to him or farther away. Our freedom means we are not always going to agree. It is easy to love one another when we agree. It is much harder to love, to care for each other, when we do not agree.

My hope is we will bring God more into our conversations so we can work together instead of against one another. In all areas of life.

I hope we will somehow become more open to hearing other points of view. That we will see each other as brothers and sisters created by God in his image. I hope people will turn back to God and not away. I hope this crisis will lead people to realize they need God more in their life and not less. I hope our places of worship will soon be back to pre-pandemic numbers and even increase beyond those numbers.

Elizabeth Raff, sixth grade teacher at Penn Manor School District’s Pequea Elementary School and 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year:

Over the last two years, the pandemic revealed that people have a deep desire for connection and will do whatever it takes to ensure that relationships are still the foundation of all interactions. When schools closed in March 2020, teachers did everything they could to ensure they stayed connected to their students. They made funny videos, posted daily challenges, reached out via emails and phone calls, and even showed up with meals from a distance. Learning was not the main focus during our time away from the classroom, but rather the innate desire to ensure our students were OK. We know that relationships will continue to be the bedrock of classrooms, and teachers will continue to show up and put their students first.

It is my hope that in 2022 and beyond, we recognize the important factors of social emotional learning, not only in schools, but in all environments. We’ve also witnessed an important call to action to continue to fight for all students and to reimagine the possibilities of what learning can look like. Educators were forced, without any warning, to reinvent how they teach, and the implications of this new normal will help us to reimagine what we want to keep and what we need to leave behind. This health crisis helps us hold up a mirror to our current practices and assist us in creating new, innovative pathways moving forward.

Damaris Rau, superintendent of the School District of Lancaster:

From my view, the pandemic revealed the depth of our community’s commitment to supporting neighbors in need.

When the governor first ordered schools to close, our district was inundated with offers to help distribute food. During our periods of virtual learning, volunteers supported students with child care and tutoring at churches, at organizations like The Mix and the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, and even on porches. The Steinman Foundation worked with us to provide families with internet service if they needed access for virtual learning. Many staff volunteered in our buildings and in various locations around the city to support the students to access virtual learning throughout the closure and through the summer months. All of these people had love in their hearts and made a difference in the lives of our children.

I hope that our fight against this virus helps to teach us that care for others nourishes us all. To beat this virus, we have to think of others’ needs before our own comfort, for my actions can put others at risk. I remain hopeful that, despite our differences, we are united in combating this pandemic and addressing our challenges in the years ahead. Together we can!

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County:

For two years, we have learned about how people respond to stress and uncertainty. Perhaps, in many ways, we haven’t so much “learned” as much as we have had “revealed.” We always knew that humans operate in tense circumstances with fight, flight or freeze responses, but it has perhaps been revealed who does which. In many cases, what we have most learned is how our own responses have been revealed even to ourselves. A profound statement I heard early in this pandemic was from my wife, Melissa. Our oldest daughter’s field trip to the zoo was canceled and she was crushed. “It’s the little griefs that will build up that will become significant,” Melissa observed. That has proven prophetic in so many ways.

As we think about how the little griefs are piling up, we all now have mounds of trauma. We all lived with varying levels of trauma before the pandemic, but we are truly learning that we are not all in this together. At least, we are not in it together in the same ways, at the same time, to the same degree. We’ve learned a lot about equity and how different individuals and groups are — and have been — resourced to different degrees. Just look at how inequity in school funding has exacerbated inequity — not due to the abilities of the people in the schools, but because of the resources those schools can provide to teachers, parents and, most importantly, students.

I hope we continue to learn to be sensitive to one another. Last year (or maybe it was two years ago ... hard to tell, as it seems as if COVID-19 has broken time), I said, “I hope we will all give one another the benefit of the doubt.” As partisan rancor accelerates, I hope we can be gentle with one another and never forget that we are all now Atlas, carrying worlds of trauma on all our shoulders.

Michael R. Ripchinski, M.D., chief clinical officer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health:

The pandemic has tested our personal and collective resilience. Given the increased stress and social isolation, it has contributed to rising cases of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. We are all interconnected, and we need to rely on each other for support and help when faced with challenges.

Even in the face of this stress and constant change, people can innovate. This is evident in the growth of telehealth, remote work, touchless payments and other creative approaches to doing business.

COVID-19 has also reiterated the impact of disparities in education, employment status, race and ethnicity on overall health. The growth of working and learning from home has highlighted gaps in access to technology. We also have seen marked differences in health literacy in our community, which includes knowledge about health care, as well as what people consider to be trusted sources of information.

The pandemic has reinforced the importance of self-care and connecting with others. Caring for yourself is essential not only to your own well-being but to your ability to help others. Our family and community give us strength, support and a sense of purpose. I hope that isolation and loneliness are not the new normal, and that this crisis will encourage us to build stronger connections with those around us.

I also hope the pandemic will continue to inspire us to think about delivering health care differently and spark future medical innovation, including potential new treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, food and environmental allergies, and autoimmune diseases.

Finally, I hope we can rebuild trust with each other. If we all commit to verifying facts, checking reliable sources, thinking critically and listening with our hearts, I have faith that we can work together for the best interests of our entire community.

The Rev. Barbara J. Seras, attorney and priest in charge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manheim:

What has been revealed by this pandemic? We are human; we strive and we fall; we get up and try again.

We have the best and the worst of all worlds; our nation is blessed with a lifesaving vaccine, yet the U.S. death tolls exceed 1,200 daily.

We exhibit the best and worst of intentions and behavior. Our hearts and pocketbooks aid the hungry and unemployed, yet our “sacred opinions” blind us of our need to come together.

New words popped into our vocabulary to describe even if inadequately our plight: Zoom, omicron, mandate, hybrid learning, delta, virtual or in-person.

Our conversations and media focus on covid (I now use the lowercase “covid” to relegate this plague to its rightful position), yet other deeply disturbing headlines abound: wildfires, floods, tornadoes laying whole towns to waste, children shot in schools, the Jan. 6 insurrection, escalating violence, Afghanistan, hunger, unemployment. With all this colliding with everyday life, the stress seems intolerable.

We are forced to gaze through the covid looking glass every waking moment. What is not yet revealed is our decision — individually and corporately — to deal with what we see, or not.

Many of us will live — live — with covid for the rest of our lives. How we learn to live with covid is vital. For our greater challenge is restoring the common ground that makes us one nation, under God, indivisible.

More than a health crisis, this is a crisis of the soul — the collective soul of our nation and the individual soul of us all. And we are exhausted, under a “pall of tiredness.” It is time to stop, reflect and restore.

The 12 days of Christmas end with Epiphany — a Greek word meaning “showing forth.” It offers a time to find the possibility of change ... to break loose the bonds that separate us. And we will be stronger and wiser.

Que así sea. May it be so.

Priscilla Simmons, registered nurse and professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University:

I have coped with the frightening truth about COVID-19 by devouring information that has left me awestruck. Emergence of the COVID-19 virus revealed that for about a decade, fellow Americans, scientists, had been preemptively developing new vaccine technology — one that could take a spike from a coronavirus and instruct the human body to develop immunity to that virus. This is key to normalizing life.

Meanwhile, I have found to be awe-inspiring other Americans — fellow nurses and health care colleagues who continue to overcome physical, mental and emotional exhaustion to care for critically ill people. Looking beyond them to wider society, I have felt profound gratitude for those Americans who toil so I can eat and get deliveries on my doorstep.

As I watch with horror as people die prematurely, COVID-19 reveals differences between privileged Americans and those not so lucky. I recognize the social determinants of health, and that some communities are getting ill disproportionately. Hard-struck have been those who live in concentrated poverty with unsafe housing and inadequate food. Some have poor health care access and insufficient transportation. As the pandemic has progressed, another risk factor for COVID-19 infection has become clear — a general distrust of government.

To address these and other social determinants of health, the latest Future of Nursing report — developed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and National Academy of Medicine — has charted a course to improve health and well-being in Americans. This document challenges nurses and others to act on our fundamental concern about the needs of the less advantaged.

As we continue to address this epic health crisis, my hope is that every American will find ways to improve even one social determinant of health in another family. We can all look at the world around us for some small or big way to help America emerge more determinedly stronger.

Danene Sorace, mayor of the City of Lancaster:

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the tension between personal freedom and the common good — namely, public health. Because public health requires some level of contribution, or potential restriction, to ensure the health and well-being of others, it is a common good.

There are so many micro and macro examples of the ways in which we ensure the health and well-being of others — e.g., covering our mouth when we cough; getting vaccinated for chickenpox or other transmissible disease; regulating contaminants in our water and air; ensuring the safety of our food supply. This list goes on.

COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing, however, are viewed by many to be at odds with the deeply held value of personal freedom, which has significant implications for the common good. Growing up, I learned that my personal freedom ended when it infringed on someone else’s freedom. I don’t remember the exact circumstances of the lesson (and likely it wasn’t just one lesson!), but loosely it was about sharing, consideration of others and compromise.

There is not a quick or easy way to restore a balance between personal freedom and the common good, but I know it doesn’t involve shaming. The strength of our community in 2022 and beyond depends on it, and it is up to each of us.

Andrew Szalay, executive director of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity:

When Lancaster shut down on Monday, March 16, 2020, I hung a sign on the front door of our Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity office, asking visitors to call us. I thought our team would be back, working just as we always have, within a few weeks. Never did I imagine that the way we work would be so altered and so challenged for such a long time.

Almost overnight, housing became everything. We were told to shelter in place. Many of us set up school or office in any available space we could find. We learned to do happy hours over screens from our living rooms.

For this reason, I think that the pandemic demanded that we reexamine our relationship to home. By spending so much time in our home, the value we place on our personal spaces increased sharply. As a community, I think we developed a better understanding and a better appreciation of the importance of a safe, warm and dry place to live.

It also urged us to consider how housing can make our community stronger, and that without equitable opportunities for a decent home, we cannot thrive. “Housing first,” the idea that economic and community development start with housing, is something that I’ve advocated for years now. But the pandemic brought attention to this concept in a very urgent way.

Sadly, demand for homes has been so great that scarcity has pushed the actual value further out of reach for many people. This “new” cost of home requires that we look for innovative ways to make homeownership become real for first-time homebuyers and families with lower incomes.

I believe this challenge can be overcome by a willingness to try and a commitment to our neighbors. Trying will make the means for preserving old houses as homes and blank plots into newly built ones. A commitment to housing first is about never truly shutting our doors, but about opening opportunity.

Mike Tafelski, honored as the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year for his work with Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges:

As I reflect on the nearly two years, I realize the pandemic has taught us individually and collectively how much people missed people! People realized we wanted to be with people — daily, formally or informally, in work or play, while shopping or socializing, while working out or just hanging out. People realized how important it is to spend time with families and relatives at holidays, annual celebrations, special moments as well as routine interactions and spontaneous exchanges. Many people also realized how important it is to be with their faith families — at their house of worship — not only on special days and social events but on “ordinary” days and times.

I think going through this health crisis has made us stronger as a people, as it has strengthened our understanding of the importance of making connections, developing relationships and keeping in contact with the people we love. The loss of life experienced and endured by so many certainly heightens this fact. Finally, as the pandemic has continued and the daily stories seemed to become more divisive on many topics, it also — as importantly — has strengthened the need to respect the differing views and many opinions of those with whom we connect. At the core, each of us wants to be with people, connect with family, develop relationships with friends and keep in contact with others. This can only be successful in 2022 and beyond if we show respect for each other.

Bruce Wittmaier, retired clinical psychologist and occasional contributor to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Opinion section:

“It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” So Charles Dickens begins “A Tale of Two Cities.” It is a concise description of crisis times.

Cataclysmic events bring out the best and worst in us. Wartime, for example, produces heroic acts and cowardly behavior. Pandemics spawn cooperative and self-centered reactions.

As the immortal Yogi Berra often is credited with saying: “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Are we more patient?

We’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned that denying there is a problem does not work. Many deaths occurred before we got into gear. We’ve learned vaccines work — but only if you get vaccinated. The current surge in COVID-19 cases (and deaths) is predominantly among the unvaccinated.

We learned that many people are patient and resourceful, help others and try to make the best of a difficult, taxing situation.

We learned that the medical profession is stretched to its limits and beyond, but somehow manages to cope with patient overflow.

We learned to work from home and do online learning. Both have their deficiencies. Vaccines allow for more socializing, a necessary outlet.

My fondest hope is we have a new appreciation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Stressing the common good part is critical, though not always easy.

A collection of humans is a living organism. The good of one reverberates to others. The neglect of one also flows toward others. It is a critical balancing act.

Growing up in the long shadow of World War II, I found that the concern for others was more tangible then. In the 1960s, the shift toward self-interest became dominant.

Things are out of joint. A shift from partisanship to commonwealth is critical.

As the saying often attributed to Benjamin Franklin puts it: “We must all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.” I pray we choose wisely.

A blessed new year to all!

David E. Wood, protective security adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and retired Pennsylvania National Guard brigadier general:

After two years of this pandemic, I have worked through the emotional loss of my father to COVID-19 and the fact that our final goodbye was over FaceTime. I have watched numerous family members and friends who have experienced a wide range of health effects as a result of this virus. Getting vaccinated, practicing reasonable hygiene and being in relatively good health have somewhat lessened my fear of COVID-19, but not my respect of the danger it presents to our community.

With great resolve, our nation has successfully produced the scientific technology to hopefully beat COVID-19, and I am proud of the efforts of our health care professionals, who have given their all. I do worry, however, about our nation’s stamina, which has been tested severely by this pandemic.

Future historians will rightly point out that the unity of effort shown over the past two years was greatly tested by divisive political leadership, lack of trust in our government’s public health efforts and narratives that have no basis in fact. The pandemic has hit our nation hard. We have grown tired and many of us have sought to simply “wish it away.” My hope is we can make COVID-19 go away — and we will — but only with a whole-of-community approach. It starts with our elected officials and their role in unifying our citizenry.

The lessons of this pandemic are found in our ability to respond with unity and resilience. The future depends on it.