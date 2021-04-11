As we approach the anniversary of Lancaster County partially reopening in May 2020 ahead of Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines and debate the role of a potential Lancaster County health department, historians cannot help but have a sense of deja vu.

Last year was not the first time Lancaster reopened against a state mandate during a pandemic.

In 1918, the so-called “Spanish flu” ravaged Lancaster, much like COVID-19 has. At that time, the Lancaster city Board of Health succumbed to business and political pressure, as both Lancaster County and the city made poor decisions that endangered tens, even hundreds, of thousands of lives.

Lancaster missed every opportunity it had to slow the spread of influenza. After Philadelphia hosted the famous September 1918 Liberty Loans Parade, one of the worst superspreader events in American history, Lancaster quickly began feeling the flu’s effects.

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Royer, chief enforcer at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, issued a crowd ban akin to social distancing and dedensification six days later. Royer’s mandate was the first of its kind from the relatively new Department of Health, and the department’s emergency powers allowed it to bypass the governor.

Meanwhile, Lancaster city’s Board of Health responded by closing some public spaces like restaurants and theaters. Still, this response was of little help and short-lived; whole families passed away in one fell swoop.

By Oct. 4, 1918, there were already 600 cases and four deaths in the city. Three days later, there were four times as many cases and a dozen more dead. Most of the city’s public spaces remained open, allowing the virus to further spread and take the lives of dozens more Lancastrians.

By mid-October, Lancaster’s Board of Health recognized the crisis on its hands. It decided that it would combat the virus by shutting down all public spaces and limiting travel into and out of the city.

Mistakenly, one day later, the board succumbed to business owners’ pressure and reversed course, reopening businesses. The board justified its policy reversal by claiming the worst of the crisis was over and spreading the “news” via local newspapers like The Lancaster Intelligencer.

By reversing course, the Board of Health gave Lancaster a false sense of security that would last until the end of the pandemic.

Strikingly, the Board of Health continued the pattern of closing and reopening city venues, including churches.

As Dr. Meg Gerstenblith documents, St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church requested to reopen for one Sunday Mass. That request was denied, but St. Mary’s reopened anyway, in “direct violation” of city Board of Health orders.

The city and state battle began heating up as October crept to a close. Dr. Royer’s mandates persisted into November, but the city Board of Health decided to fully reopen on Oct. 30 to reinvigorate the local economy.

Royer was uninterested in playing games, so he personally punished the insubordination by blocking traffic and prosecuting business owners who disregarded him. Royer’s strong and decisive leadership was, unfortunately, not enough to keep the flu at bay.

The disease was inappropriately politicized, and hundreds died in the city alone.

At the start of the 1918 influenza pandemic, Lancaster was among the few jurisdictions to fight Pennsylvania’s safety protocol orders to close businesses, churches and entertainment venues in order to contain the virus.

“So how does the state respond? It reroutes the trains around Lancaster County and had State Police block the roads; it seals Lancastrians off and they have to fold,” Franklin & Marshall College history professor Maria Mitchell said. “That is a dramatic, historically resonant story that I’d never heard before.”

The same defiance could be seen from Lancaster County during the latest pandemic: COVID-19.

Lancaster County had a plan for partially reopening ahead of Gov. Wolf’s timeline as politicians argued over the legality of the governor’s mandates and the county leaders’ disobedience.

As the minority member on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, Democrat Craig Lehman maintained at a May 13, 2020, meeting that “the county has no legal authority” to move forward with reopening.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons, however, countered that the governor’s order was “so arbitrary and capricious that it is unenforceable.” Although Wolf threatened to withhold federal CARES Act funds from counties that refused to comply, Lancaster County had already received its share and was unaffected.

Since the first reopening, Lancaster County has closed and reopened to varying degrees.

The fight over personal liberties during public health crises seems to transcend time.

Lancaster’s reaction to the 1918 influenza pandemic and COVID-19 are virtually mirror images of each other, despite their 100-year difference.

As Lancaster debates the establishment of a county health department, the decisions civic leaders took in 1918 should serve as a cautionary tale.

By the end of the 1918 influenza, the Intelligencer’s daily death tolls added up to 603 (though that included Lancaster County soldiers who died of the flu elsewhere). That number was the result of inconsistent policies and political rebellion.

Tyson Gates, a resident of Etters, York County, is a sophomore astrophysics major at Franklin & Marshall College. This essay is an abridged version of a research paper he recently completed.