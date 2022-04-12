As former public officials, we understand the importance of representation and accountability, and we were always mindful of fairness to the taxpayers.

But Pennsylvania prevents 1.1 million people from a very important part of our electoral process — voting in primary elections — simply because they choose not to register as a Democrat or a Republican. Unaffiliated voters and independents cannot vote in our primaries. They cannot take action to hold their elected officials accountable, and they cannot express their needs for representation.

Each spring, these primary elections cost Pennsylvanians approximately $20 million, but independents and unaffiliated voters pay into this system that blocks them from participating. It is taxation without representation, pure and simple. It’s not fair, and it dilutes the voices of millions of Pennsylvanians.

With laws like this, it’s no surprise that more and more Pennsylvanians are feeling disillusioned and disconnected from our institutions. Poll after poll shows that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with the political system. Too many Pennsylvanians pay for a system that shuts them out. Something needs to change.

That is why we support repealing closed primaries and allowing all Pennsylvanians to participate in primary elections.

It has never been more important to right this wrong, and the historic nature of the upcoming elections highlights the need for change.

Next month, Pennsylvania is going to have the first of two elections that are unprecedented in our history. We have open seats for governor and U.S. Senate, along with races for newly redrawn congressional and state legislative districts.

This confluence of elections has never happened before. This is the most consequential primary election in Pennsylvania history.

Pennsylvania could decide control of the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. A gubernatorial primary winner will become the leader of the 18th largest economy in the world. Republicans and Democrats will be able to weigh in on some of the most important elections in the country, but unaffiliated voters and independents will be shut out.

At least in the elections for U.S. Senate and governor, independents and unaffiliated voters will have an opportunity to vote for candidates in the general election. But many races are decided in the primaries, with candidates facing no opposition in the general election. In 2020, the general election decided only 10% of state legislative and congressional races. These elections completely shut out unaffiliated and independent voters.

At the same time, independent and unaffiliated voters are the fastest-growing voting bloc in Pennsylvania.

The timing is right for Pennsylvania to repeal closed primaries.

Pennsylvania is an outlier in preventing unaffiliated and independent voters from participating in primary elections. Pennsylvania is one of only nine states where only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote in primaries. It doesn’t make sense for Pennsylvania, the birthplace of American democracy, to be nearly alone in preventing its citizens from participating in elections.

As former elected officials, we understand the importance of participation and representation. We strove to carry the voices of all of our constituents, but the systematic failures of Pennsylvania’s electoral system make it impossible for independent and unaffiliated voters to participate fully.

The significance of the upcoming primary election only highlights the urgent need to end closed primaries so all Pennsylvanians can have a voice in their elections. And the growth of independents and unaffiliated voters in Pennsylvania makes it imperative for us to engage these voters and make them full participants in our democracy.

It’s time to repeal closed primaries and end taxation without representation in Pennsylvania.

Michael Brubaker served in the state Senate representing the 36th District from 2007 until his retirement in 2015. Gib Armstrong served in the state Senate representing the 13th District from 1984 until his retirement in 2009; he previously served in the state House, representing the 100th District, from 1977 until 1984.