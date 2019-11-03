A significant number — 1.2 million — of Pennsylvanians are registered as independent or “other.” That's nearly 14% of all registered voters in the state.
On April 28, 2020, Pennsylvanians will cast ballots for their choice of presidential candidates in the primary elections. But those 1.2 million people will be entirely excluded from the process.
Pennsylvania is one of just 12 states with a closed primary. This means that no one can vote in elections outside of their registered party affiliations. This system completely excludes independent and third-party voters from participating in a crucial part of our democracy. Closed primaries are exclusionary, unfair and outdated, and it’s high time we change them.
When registering to vote, everyone must specify affiliation to one political party. In our dangerously polarized climate, it can be hard for discerning, thoughtful voters to completely buy in to every single Republican ideal or Democratic ideal. Therein lies the value of being a registered independent. But Pennsylvania’s closed primary system unjustly pressures people to choose sides.
If you find yourself decisively favoring one party over another, you might wonder: Why should this matter to me? Simple. We all have a vested interest in creating a positive political climate that encourages civic participation. When we discriminate against voters based on their party affiliation, or lack thereof, we’re sending a clear message that some voices just don’t matter. Or worse, that some voices matter more than others.
Closed primaries also mean that candidates strategically cater to their party’s base and its most extremist impulses, rather than trying to win over moderates in the center. Additionally, primary elections already have a shamefully low voter turnout. There’s a potential to address both issues simply by opening our primary elections to every single registered voter in the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania’s closed, exclusionary system is downright undemocratic. It’s time for every voter to be represented in our election process.
Sophia Ghee is in 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.