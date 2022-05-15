Remember where you were that night.

Remember where you were when you saw the U.S. Supreme Court equivalent of the Pentagon Papers — the first time, according to Politico, a “draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending,” a draft decision that is a “full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.”

This draft majority opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and leaked to Politico by “a person familiar with the court’s proceedings,” is 98 pages of precedent-smashing patriarchy that threaten to countermand nearly 50 years of progress toward autonomy, freedom and dignity for women and other marginalized individuals.

If the Supreme Court holds to this draft position, its ruling — expected by the end of the court’s term this summer — will overturn the 7–2 Roe v. Wade decision made by the justices in 1973 (and the subsequent 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision). In doing so, it will yank away 49 years of protection for abortion before fetal viability supported by the Roe v. Wade holding that inherent in the due process clause of the 14th Amendment is “the right to privacy, including a woman’s qualified right to terminate her pregnancy.”

An often-missed component, however, is that Roe v. Wade did not provide outright protection for all abortions. The 1973 ruling noted “legitimate interests in protecting both the pregnant woman’s health and the potentiality of human life.” The Supreme Court ruled that, prior to fetal viability — which currently occurs at approximately 24 weeks — “the abortion decision” was largely left to “the medical judgment of the pregnant woman’s attending physician.”

Once a fetus reached the point of viability, the Roe v. Wade ruling stated, “the State, in promoting its interest in the potentiality of human life,” could choose to “regulate, and even proscribe, abortion except where necessary, in appropriate medical judgment, for the preservation of the life or health of the mother.”

What does all this legalese mean?

It means that the existing federal precedent for abortions in the United States already recognizes both the autonomy of the pregnant person and the right to life of the (viable) fetus.

So if, in fact, Roe v. Wade is overturned, we must be unflinchingly clear about something: Roe itself was an incomplete victory for women. And the overturning of Roe only will make safe abortions more difficult to obtain.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, abortion rates are at their lowest in the U.S. since the 1973 decision, with approximately 630,000 abortions reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 (the most recent year for which data is available).

Prior to Roe v. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute, estimates of the number of illegal abortions “in the 1950s and 1960s ranged from 200,000 to 1.2 million per year.” Illegal abortion accounted “for 17% of all deaths attributed to pregnancy and childbirth” in 1965.

Even when bans are in place, abortions continue (with varying levels of safety). Access to abortion remains available if you have resources, privilege and connections, while those who are already marginalized face financial, emotional and physical hardship.

Even if you are a staunch believer that life begins at conception, this is still not a victory. Because the ball can bounce in different and terrible ways.

A federal ban on abortions has the potential to criminalize people who experience an undesired end to a pregnancy. Additionally, for those who experience an incomplete miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, an abortion is a medically necessary, time-sensitive, lifesaving procedure for the pregnant person that could be dangerously delayed or inhibited by abortion bans.

Notably, an overturning of Roe v. Wade could jeopardize access to in vitro fertilization treatment for those facing infertility. This is because, as The Washington Post reported last week, a ruling overturning Roe “is expected to open the door to state laws that give human embryos legal rights and protections.”

Same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges). The right to have intimate relationships (Lawrence v. Texas). The right of married (Griswold v. Connecticut) and unmarried (Eisenstadt v. Baird) sexually active individuals to access birth control. Interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia). Desegregated schools (Brown v. Board of Education). All these rulings were predicated on the 14th Amendment. And while Alito claimed that “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” the court’s apparent willingness to disregard precedent indicates it is only a matter of time until these rights, too, are in question.

So remember where you were when you heard the news that the Supreme Court will likely overrule Roe v. Wade and remand abortion legislation to the states.

Remember where you were, then let your state officials know where you stand. Call your representatives, register to vote and speak out.

Here I stand — I can do no other.

Liz Bierly, an Ithaca College alumna, was born and raised in Lancaster County, and works as an editorial assistant at Sojourners magazine in Washington, D.C. All views expressed here are her own.